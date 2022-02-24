ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why Ukraine isn’t called ‘the Ukraine’

By Sam Kirk, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxV9G_0eONLRxk00

( WBOY ) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resurfaced a decades-old question: Is the country called “Ukraine” or “the Ukraine”?

Despite common use of the articled version, there is no longer any “the” in front of Ukraine’s official name. “The Ukraine” was previously used as a shortened version of “the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic,” and therefore saying “the Ukraine” refers to a time that many Ukrainians would rather not reference.

Ukraine, not ‘The Ukraine’

In 2015, following President Obama’s use of “the Ukraine” at a press conference, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine explained that “the Ukraine” was the what the Soviet Union called the region during Soviet rule. As an independent country, it is simply called “Ukraine.”

“It is incorrect to refer to the Ukraine, even though a lot of people do it,” explained former ambassador William Taylor in a Time article published in March 2015. Using the article alongside the name of the country, he said, can be seen as denying Ukraine’s independence.

‘Brutal act of war’: Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

Ukraine declared itself independent from the Soviet Union in August of 1991, and the population of Ukraine voted for independence officially on Dec. 1 of that same year.

Shortly afterward, an article that appeared in The Ukrainian Weekly from Dec. 8, 1991, featured a headline reading, “The ‘the’ is gone,” and reported on an official change in how the Associated Press referred to Ukraine.

“The AP wrote: ‘As a result of the passage of the independence referendum in Ukraine and moves toward international recognition of Ukraine as an independent county, The Associated Press will henceforth use ‘Ukraine’ instead of ‘USSR’ in datelines from Ukraine,'” the newspaper quoted.

To align with the preferred name of the Ukrainian government, the newspaper also reported that AP would drop the “the” commonly used before Ukraine. Other news outlets followed suit.

Since then, some English media outlets have been criticized for using the incorrect article. In 2012, when Ukraine was preparing to host an international football festival, a number of news outlets incorrectly referred to the country as “the Ukraine,” sparking outrage from some Ukrainian people.

In a 2012 story from BBC , a representative of the Embassy of Ukraine in London explained the difference. “‘The Ukraine’ is incorrect both grammatically and politically,” she said. “Ukraine is both the conventional short and long name of the country. This name is stated in the Ukrainian Declaration of Independence and Constitution.”

Photos: Russia attacks Ukraine

Some stipulate that “the Ukraine” became common speech because of its word origin. Other countries such as the Philippines and the Netherlands, which also use an article, have names derived from geological features. For example, the Philippines refers to the Philippine Islands, and the Netherlands means the “lowlands.” Similarly, Ukraine means “borderlands,” making it reasonable that a proceeding “the” would be acceptable, from an origin standpoint. But as Ukrainian representatives have pointed out repeatedly, the “the” is no longer necessary nor appropriate.

So as Ukraine once again becomes a topic of global interest, and more and more news outlets include “Ukraine” in their headlines (without the “the”), just remember that it isn’t the Mandela effect, but rather history that has changed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Veteran’s Voices: Walking point in Vietnam

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Private First Class Nelson Ritter joined the Army after graduation from James Wood High School in Winchester, Virginia. He served as an “Eleven Bravo,” a combat infantryman with the “Second of the Fifth.” “I went in the Army in 1966 and got out in 68,” said Ritter. Second Battalion, Fifth Regiment […]
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Washington Dc#Independence Referendum#Wboy#Russian#Ukrainians#Soviet#Time#The Ukrainian Weekly#The Associated Press#Ap
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Philippines
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy