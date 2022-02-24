Xbox Games With Gold for March 2022 Announced: The Flame in the Flood & More

Game in luxury when you have the ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers. Suitable for a PlayStation or an Xbox One, these controllers are the perfect way to bling out your gaming rig. Moreover, they both undergo a complex process, leaving them covered in a gleaming 24k gold finish. The controllers’ black buttons complement this along with dark accents and convenient Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, the ColorWare 24k Gold Gaming Controllers, which are available in limited numbers, boasts all the features you need for successful gaming. In particular, the PlayStation controller has a built-in microphone and dynamic adaptive triggers for excellent precision. You’ll also receive immersive haptic feedback. Finally, the Xbox One controller features a hybrid D-pack and textured triggers and bumpers for accuracy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO