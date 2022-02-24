ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Games With Gold for March 2022 Announced: The Flame in the Flood & More

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Microsoft revealed the new games that will be granted in March 2022 to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost. Below you can read the list. All the games are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while only the last two are...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers are a luxury way to game on a PlayStation or an Xbox

Game in luxury when you have the ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers. Suitable for a PlayStation or an Xbox One, these controllers are the perfect way to bling out your gaming rig. Moreover, they both undergo a complex process, leaving them covered in a gleaming 24k gold finish. The controllers’ black buttons complement this along with dark accents and convenient Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, the ColorWare 24k Gold Gaming Controllers, which are available in limited numbers, boasts all the features you need for successful gaming. In particular, the PlayStation controller has a built-in microphone and dynamic adaptive triggers for excellent precision. You’ll also receive immersive haptic feedback. Finally, the Xbox One controller features a hybrid D-pack and textured triggers and bumpers for accuracy.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Xbox Live Gold In 2022

What many fans have considered an absolute necessity in its past, Xbox Live Gold in 2022 seems to have suffered a shift in notoriety now becoming the laughing stock of Microsoft’s gaming subscription service. Prime Days. For almost two decades Xbox Live Gold was seen by Xbox owners as...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox 360#Flame#Video Game#Today Microsoft#Xbox Live Gold#Xbox Game#Flood#Spongebob#Plankton
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March 2022

It's now officially March, which means that Microsoft has today kicked off the new month by revealing which titles will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. As we have come to expect from Xbox Game Pass in the past, two waves of new titles should be coming to the subscription platform before March comes to a close. And while we don't know every game that will arrive in this month, we now know what to expect in the first half.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 6 More Games This Week

Xbox Game Pass is about to lose six more games later this week. With the calendar preparing to turn over to March 2022, many Xbox Game Pass subscribers at this point in time are surely more focused on the new titles that will be joining the service within the coming month. However, these future additions aren't going to come without a few losses, as we've come to expect in the past.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
WWE
Popculture

Netflix's New Spinoff of Popular Adventure Series Shoots to No. 1 Spot Following Premiere

The long-awaited follow-up to Vikings finally hit Netflix on Feb. 25, and like many new shows, Vikings: Valhalla quickly rose to the top of Netflix charts around the world. Vikings: Valhalla features a completely new cast and is set about 100 years after the events of the original series. Valhalla was created by Jeb Stuart and includes Vikings creator Michael Hirst as an executive producer.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy