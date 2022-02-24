ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves in EPL

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal kept its Premier League top-four push moving in the right direction as...

Daily Mail

'It is incompetence at best, at worst, who knows?': Stunned Frank Lampard blasts VAR decision not to give Everton penalty for Rodri's handball that his 'three-year-old daughter could tell was a spot kick'

Everton boss Frank Lampard has slammed VAR as incompetent following the decision not to award his side a penalty during their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Everton agonisingly missed out on sharing the spoils with league leaders Manchester City following a decision not to award the Blues a penalty against a handball by Rodri.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ledger-Enquirer

Burnley beats Tottenham 1-0, within 2 points of EPL safety

Ben Mee headed Burnley closer to safety as Sean Dyche’s team secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 13 months with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday. The Clarets had won only one league match all season prior to Saturday’s 3-0 victory away to Brighton,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer - Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

LONDON (Reuters) - Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday. Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal 2 Wolves 1 LIVE REACTION: Lacazette’s 95th-minute WINNER seals vital three points for Gunners – latest updates

ARSENAL left it late but BEAT Wolves 2-1 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's late goal at the Emirates. Hwang Hee-Chan scored early in the game for Wolves before Nicolas Pepe equalised and Lacazette completed the comeback for Mikel Arteta's side. RESULT: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves. Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Lacazette forces late Arsenal winner to complete comeback against Wolves

A week ago it was tempting to pay Mikel Arteta little heed when he claimed to have detected a fundamental change in Nicolas Pépé’s demeanour. It smacked of a manager trying to talk up a failed club record signing in time for the summer and it was hardly the first time he had spoken of a turning point for the Ivorian. But by the end this felt like one for both player and, thrillingly for all those who celebrated wildly after Arsenal snatched the points in injury time, a club whose tails are up at long last.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Now target Chelsea! Arsenal legend Lee Dixon says Mikel Arteta's side should look beyond overhauling Manchester United for fourth spot and look to catch third-place Blues after late Wolves win

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon claims his former club should be targeting third-place Chelsea rather than chasing down fourth-place Manchester United after sealing a late 2-1 win over Wolves. Alexandre Lacazette forced a stoppage-time own goal from Jose Sa as the Gunners came from behind to beat Bruno Lage's Wolves to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alexandre the late! Lacazette's deflected effort in the 95th MINUTE produces a vital victory for Arsenal as they come from behind at home to beat Wolves and move to within a point of fourth place

Not even the rather officious decision to take the winner from Alex Lacazette and call it an own goal could puncture the jubilation at Arsenal. They had trailed for most of the game, fought their frustration and rising levels of anxiety as their efforts came to nothing and then turn the game on its head in the closing stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Wolves travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to face Arsenal in the Premier League and it’s an interesting fixture in the European football race.The clubs are sixth and seventh and are targeting qualification for next season. While it is a crucial match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there’s a “long way to go” this campaign.“We are a little bit closer because we won our game [vs Brentford] and it’s what we want to do. We’ve got to go Thursday again and win our game against Wolves,” he said.“It’s going to be a really difficult match. We need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Wolves prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals English Premier League picks, best bets for Feb. 24

It's a critical match in the race for European qualifying when Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton on Thursday in an English Premier League match. Arsenal (13-3-7) is sixth in the EPL table, while Wolves (12-4-8) are seventh, but both are within striking distance of No. 4 Manchester United with games in hand. The Gunners are four points behind the fourth spot, having played three fewer games than the Red Devils, while Wolves is six back while playing two fewer matches. The teams are both excellent defensively, and they met Feb. 10 at Molineux Stadium, with Arsenal coming away with a 1-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alexandre Lacazette believes Arsenal are 'coming back better now' in the race for the top-four after influencing a dramatic victory over Wolves... and credits the 'amazing' Gunners supporters for getting the team over the line in stoppage time

Alexandre Lacazette believes that Arsenal are 'coming back better now' after a horror start to 2022, after a dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves kept them in control of the top-four race. The French striker forced a stoppage-time own goal from Jose Sa as the Gunners came from behind to beat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

Newcastle United travel to the capital for a Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday afternoon. The reverse fixture in November marked Eddie Howe's first game as Newcastle manager - though one conducted from his hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19. Winless and level on points with rock-bottom Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Inter Milan winless run goes on after draw away to Genoa

Internazionale missed the chance to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, stretching the champions' winless league run to four games. Inter had several opportunities to open the...
UEFA

