Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves in EPL

It's a critical match in the race for European qualifying when Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton on Thursday in an English Premier League match. Arsenal (13-3-7) is sixth in the EPL table, while Wolves (12-4-8) are seventh, but both are within striking distance of No. 4 Manchester United with games in hand. The Gunners are four points behind the fourth spot, having played three fewer games than the Red Devils, while Wolves is six back while playing two fewer matches. The teams are both excellent defensively, and they met Feb. 10 at Molineux Stadium, with Arsenal coming away with a 1-0 victory.
