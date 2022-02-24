Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves in EPL

Wolves travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to face Arsenal in the Premier League and it’s an interesting fixture in the European football race.The clubs are sixth and seventh and are targeting qualification for next season. While it is a crucial match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there’s a “long way to go” this campaign.“We are a little bit closer because we won our game [vs Brentford] and it’s what we want to do. We’ve got to go Thursday again and win our game against Wolves,” he said.“It’s going to be a really difficult match. We need to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO