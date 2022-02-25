2 dead in small plane crash in Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed in Hilltown Township, Bucks County , according to NBC10 .

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Morgan and Victoria lanes, close to Pennridge Central Middle School in a residential neighborhood.

The plane struck an unoccupied truck when it crashed.

Firefighters came to the scene, trying to clear the wreckage amid what appears to be a large fuel spill on the road.

There was no initial word on the cause of the crash.