Bucks County, PA

2 dead in small plane crash in Bucks County

By Kyw Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed in Hilltown Township, Bucks County , according to NBC10 .

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Morgan and Victoria lanes, close to Pennridge Central Middle School in a residential neighborhood.

The plane struck an unoccupied truck when it crashed.

Firefighters came to the scene, trying to clear the wreckage amid what appears to be a large fuel spill on the road.

There was no initial word on the cause of the crash.

