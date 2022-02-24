ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairburn, GA

They’re Officially Mrs! Take A Look Inside Of Da Brat & Judy’s ‘Twosday’ Wedding Event [PHOTOS]

By @IndiaMonee
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrG4v_0eONAX5300

Our girl Da Brat made it official with her “twin flame” Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on Tuesday evening on 2/22/22, Twosday.

The two had a romantic ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia filled with lots of purples and pinks floral decor. According to People’s exclusive , one hundred guests were in attendance to see the couple say their “I Dos” including Eva Marcille , Porsha Williams , and Kandi Burruss .

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Judy told People. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

SEE: Congrats To Da Brat & Judy On Getting Married! 11 Of Our Favorite Moments Of Love From The Couple [PHOTOS]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TOP TIER. (@tayehydermua)

Brat & Judy felt like they were a union before making it public since Brat recently just came out about her sexuality and says that Judy made her comfortable to do so.

“I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God,” she explained.

“She’s the person who completes me. She gives me courage. She inspires me, and she makes me fearless. She makes me not afraid. I think it’s important that people express how they really feel.  So many people live for other people and they live by the judgment of other people. I think it’s very important to live for yourself. Whatever makes you happy, don’t suppress it. Don’t hide it. You only live once.”

The wedding started with the couple arriving in a Cinderella-themed horse-drawn carriage. The rapper was accompanied by Groomsman and long-time best friend Jermaine Dupri, as her escort walked her down the aisle to “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross.  Her sister, LisaRaye was also a part of the ceremony as a bridesmaid and Rickey Smiley danced with Brat for the honorary father-daughter dance.  Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson performed at the reception along with Treme Sidewalk Steppers Second Line Band to add to Dupart’s New Orleans culture.

SEE: Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause Her Late Grandmother To Be Judged By Church Members

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jesseca Dupart (@darealbbjudy)

The wedding comes shortly after the duo announced on Instagram that Judy is pregnant and that they are expecting a child together.  While this will be Dupart’s fourth child and Brat’s first, she admits that she never thought about becoming a mother.

“It makes me nervous, but it makes me excited, too. It’s all this excited nervousness. Oh, my goodness,” expressed Brat. “We talk a lot about it. We pray about it. We want to raise the most beautiful, respectful, loving child and we want our child to carry out our legacy. This child is going to be loved unlike ever before and spoiled unlike ever before, but in a good way.”

RELATED: Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@rickeysmileyofficial)

To celebrate both becoming Mrs. Harris-Dupart, the newlyweds are headed to the island of Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.  Of course, t he wedding will have an appearance on the upcoming second season of Brat Loves Judy this June on WE tv.  We’re happy these two made it official and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show is wishing them years of happiness and love. Check out some of the most beautiful moments captured at the wedding below.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
WUSA

Da Brat Marries Judy Dupart With Fairy-Tale Wedding

The 47-year-old rapper and 40-year-old Jesseca "Judy" Dupart tied the knot at Horse Mansion in Georgia on Tuesday in a fairy-tale wedding, complete with a horse and carriage. One hundred guests were in attendance for the event, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Both Da Brat and Dupart...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Da Brat
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Le'andria Johnson
Person
Luther Vandross
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Keith Sweat
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
NFL
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Went TV Official with Her BF and Here's Why Garcelle Beauvais Was There For It

Nene Leakes is spending her week guest co-hosting on the talk show, The Real, alongside co-hosts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton, and she brought a special guest along for one of the episodes. Nene was joined by her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, as the February 9 episode closed out. The moment was shared to the show's Twitter account, along with the caption: "Caught the show today? Guest co-host Nene Leakes was here, and we even got to meet her new boo, Yoni Sioh!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Photos#Acco
HollywoodLife

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Expecting Their First Child Together: See Baby Bump Pic

The rapper and entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting a baby together with a series of photos of the happy couple together. There’s a bun in the oven! Da Brat, 47, and her partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 39, announced that they have a little one on the way in an Instagram post on Monday January 31. The rapper wrapped her arms around her entrepreneur girlfriend and cradled her baby bump in a series of photos. The two women looked incredibly happy to announce that their family is growing with their first baby.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares Where She Stands with LaToya Ali Today

Back in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, LaToya Ali was mixing it up with the ladies. And, in addition to not holding back in her friendships with the cast, her personal life also caused a bit of a buzz. So, fans might be wondering what LaToya is...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Steps Out For Lunch With Son Maceo, 8, & BF Van Hunt In Malibu — Rare Photo

The Oscar-winning actress was with her two favorite dudes during the weekend outing. The trio looked like quite the happy family while out. Halle Berry, 55, kicked off the long holiday weekend strong, starting off with lunch at Wylie’s Bait & Tackle in Malibu on Saturday, Feb. 19. The A-list actress was in fine company during the outing, where she was joined by her son Maceo, 8, and boyfriend of nearly two-years Van Hunt.
MALIBU, CA
blavity.com

Heartwarming Picture Shows Jermaine Dupri Walking Da Brat Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat proved their timeless friendship still stands after the producer walked the "Funkdafied" rapper down the aisle at her wedding on Tuesday. According to People, Da Brat exchanged vows with her fiance Jesseca "Judy" Dupart in a fairy-tale-like ceremony. The Brat Loves Judy couple arrived to the ceremony in horse-drawn carriages before walking down the aisle to Luther Vandross' "Here and Now." Dupart chose to walk with her brother Damon Dupart Sr.
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy