ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Investigators reveal new details about Bob Saget’s death, say it’s “definitely an unusual case”

By Joy Saha
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZOBC_0eON9RmR00

Earlier this month, Orange County Sheriff officials revealed that Bob Saget sustained an accidental blow to the back of his head and passed in his sleep. On Wednesday, officials proposed a new theory about the "Full House" star's final moments after uncovering new details from video footage.

According to PEOPLE, Saget was last seen exiting the ninth-floor elevator of the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel in Florida and walking down the hallway towards his room. Authorities who reviewed the surveillance video said that Saget "showed no sign of distress."

Saget reportedly hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the doorknob and entered his room at 2:17 a.m. His door remained closed until the following afternoon on Jan. 9, when officials responded to a man-down call around 4 p.m. and found him unresponsive. Saget was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe that Saget lost consciousness in his room's bathroom, fell backwards and struck his head on the marble floor. No blood or hair were found on the bathroom's marble end tables and counters.

Authorities also believe that Saget regained consciousness before getting into bed. He lost consciousness again and died in his sleep. His time of death was said to be around 4 a.m.

"It's definitely an unusual case," an Orange County Sheriff's deputy told PEOPLE. "There are still a lot of unanswered questions."

Last Tuesday, Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and their three daughters filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the medical examiner's office, asking that they don't release graphic medical records concerning Saget's death. The family explained that the public release of such records would cause them to "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress." The Orange County Sheriff's Department countered the request, stating that they must uphold their "commitment to transparency."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

According to his autopsy report, Saget tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his death. He suffered from skull fractures, brain injuries, abrasions and blood buildup within his skull and scalp. A sedative medication and an antidepressant were also found in his system.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," Saget's family said in a previous statement to PEOPLE.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

A decade after Trayvon Martin's death, George Zimmerman is still going after his family

George Zimmerman, the acquitted shooter in the death of Trayvon Martin, listens to defense counsel Daniel Megaro (L) during a first-appearance hearing on charges including aggravated assault stemming from a fight with his girlfriend November 19, 2013 in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman, 30, was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a house. He was acquitted in July of all charges in the shooting death of unarmed, black teenager, Trayvon Martin. (Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)
SANFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Shocking Cause Of Death Officially Released, Late Comedian DID NOT Die Of Heart Attack Or Stroke

Bob Saget’s cause of death has officially been revealed. The late comedian did not pass away from a suspected heart attack or stroke as was previously believed. According to reports, sources with direct knowledge of the late comedian’s death disclosed Wednesday that Saget died from a brain bleed caused by hitting his head on something after checking into his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on Sunday, January 9.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Family reveals Bob Saget’s cause of death

***The video above is from a previous report*** (WJW) – Bob Saget‘s family revealed his cause of death one month after the “Full House” star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room. In a statement sent to NewsNation, the family confirmed that Saget died from head trauma. The family said investigators determined that he […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Salon

Donald Trump is done pretending. He is now openly celebrating the Capitol riot

To anyone who was watching the events of January 6 unfold live on television, one thing was quite clear: Donald Trump was excited and proud about the violence he incited. As the timeline of his actions that day shows, he was so wound up tweeting invective at Congress and his vice president, Mike Pence, that he barely slept the night before. Once the riot was underway, Trump spent hours resisting the pressure to call off his dogs, instead tweeting more invective and ass-covering calls to "stay peaceful" that the crowd knew not to take seriously. He was also reportedly gleefully entranced by the footage of the insurrection. After three hours of rioting, he finally told the crowd to "go home" — but only after it was clear that the riot wasn't going to overturn the election.
POTUS
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Mystery Death: Cops Believe Actor Hit Headboard, Causing Massive Skull Fracture

Authorities are doubling down on Bob Saget's cause of death as mystery continues to surround the comedian's unexpected passing. Law enforcement in Orlando, Florida, who found Saget dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room on February 9, is standing firm that the Full House actor hit his head on something connected to the bed — presumably the headboard — and quickly lost consciousness.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedative#Ritz Carlton#Orange County Sheriff
Salon

Trump's former military advisers scold him for praising Putin's invasion as "genius"

This week, Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladmir Putin for waging a full-scale invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, calling the Russian leader's incursion, which has already resulted in hundreds of casualties, "genius." But few of Trump's former advisers appear to share that same perspective, with many of them claiming that Putin should not be looked upon favorably at all.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Alabama pageant queen's cause of death determined

An Alabama pageant queen died as a result of "blunt force trauma," officials said Wednesday as new details emerged about the accident that led to her death. Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, a conservative media figure who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died Friday in Miami. Relatives previously...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy