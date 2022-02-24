LIST: Use our locator to find cheap gasoline in Western Washington

Gas prices were already rising, and now with Russia invading Ukraine, it may continue. So when is the cheapest day to get gas?. Gas prices fluctuate everyday depending on supply or the price of crude oil. The fear of sanctions being imposed on oil coming from Russia is going to...
Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
As global markets react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, American motorists will be paying more for gasoline, but how much more is as uncertain as the outcome of the conflict now underway in Europe. "It's going to get worse here for anyone filling their tank up," Patrick De Haan, an...
Gasoline prices are starting to climb around the nation, with the West Coast taking the brunt of the increases. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide, as of February 21, 2022, is $3.532 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices are as high as $4.741 a gallon in the Pacific coastal states.
Early Thursday morning, the Russian military launched unprovoked air raids on neighboring country Ukraine. Amid already rising fuel prices, Americans can expect an even greater increase in the cost of gas. Outsiders across the U.S. should also expect to see an increase in the costs of restaurants, retail, and, potentially, flights.
As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
Gas prices in Acadiana are at or above $3.00 per gallon, and those prices could soon push even higher. The crisis in Ukraine has already pushed crude oil prices to their highest levels since 2014. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, is trading around $97 per barrel as of noon Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Brent Crude price reached as high as $99.
gas pumpPhoto by Erik Mclean (Creative Commons) Gas prices were already expected to rise, but now with invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the price of oil is going up which is driving up the price of gas. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago. (source) Currently, at time of publication, the average in Ohio is $3.329. (source)
THE highest and lowest prices for gas in the United States have been revealed. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by about four cents over the few weeks, according to AAA. As of Tuesday, February 22 the national average was $3.53. The main culprit behind...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Gas prices across the U.S. have been on the rise for eight consecutive weeks. And with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seemingly underway, experts say the pain at the pump is about to increase.
Filling up a vehicle with gas.Natalie_B/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) Renowned energy price analyst Dan Dicker appeared on Yahoo Finance Live earlier this week to warn consumers that gas prices could realistically reach $7 a gallon in the near future, especially if the international conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Americans’ wallets have been hit hard by gas prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. Furthermore, many forecasters think prices could...
