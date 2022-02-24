ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

LIST: Use our locator to find cheap gasoline in Western Washington

By Alfred Charles, KOMONews.com Executive Producer
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The tensions in Europe and Russia are expected to send the...

komonews.com

Comments / 3

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Gas: Cheapest day to get gas for your vehicle

Gas prices were already rising, and now with Russia invading Ukraine, it may continue. So when is the cheapest day to get gas?. Gas prices fluctuate everyday depending on supply or the price of crude oil. The fear of sanctions being imposed on oil coming from Russia is going to...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
Mega 99.3

The Best Seafood in Washington and how to find it!

Coming from the west side of Washington I've always been a big fan of seafood. After moving to Yakima it felt like we lost a good amount of seafood places, but after looking around we found some amazing spots. I'll give you a few places in Yakima and some of...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KOKI FOX 23

When Will Gas Prices Go Down?

Gasoline prices are starting to climb around the nation, with the West Coast taking the brunt of the increases. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide, as of February 21, 2022, is $3.532 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices are as high as $4.741 a gallon in the Pacific coastal states.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Western Washington#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Puget Sound
iheart.com

What will you do if gas prices hit $7 a gallon?

As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
TRAFFIC
Jake Wells

How High Will Gas Prices Go?

gas pumpPhoto by Erik Mclean (Creative Commons) Gas prices were already expected to rise, but now with invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the price of oil is going up which is driving up the price of gas. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago. (source) Currently, at time of publication, the average in Ohio is $3.329. (source)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State The Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the last year and a half. Among the reasons is mortgage rates at a multi decade old, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metros particularly on the East and West coasts which are characterized by expensive […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy