Public Safety

Letter: Thanks to those who helped

By Margaret Vrooman, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 1 day ago

It is never too late to say thank you. I’d like to thank the...

Kenosha News.com

Saxony Manor residents thank those who helped following deadly Jan. 17 fire

Terri Kroepil and Kathleen Eaves celebrated a bittersweet homecoming earlier this month. They are both settling into new apartments after having survived the Jan. 17 fire that destroyed their homes and displaced 13 residents at Saxony Manor, 1870 22nd Ave. Three people died because of the fire: Jeanine Black, age...
KENOSHA, WI
Westerly Sun

Letter: Thanks to the car in front of me at Burger King

On Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., I was in line at Burger King for a snack. I ordered and drove up to pay and the girl said “You’re all set.”. I said, “What?” And she replied, “The car in front of you paid for your order.
WESTERLY, RI
northfortynews

A Special ‘Thank You’ to neighbors who helped with Buckeye Grassfire

On December 12th, a grass fire started in the Buckeye area. I want to thank all neighbors and friends who jumped and helped all of us! It was the most amazing sight to see trucks and trailers lining N. Cr. 78, to help evacuate livestock and to also lend a hand however they could!! I have a special message of gratitude to Jeff Pagliotti, Jim Poole, Chris and Connor Wiffle, Jim Gallego’s(loader), Mike (skid steer), and Stewart. The wind had changed directions and blew the fire straight towards my house. Those brave souls stayed here and fought to save my place. My sister and I were evacuated along with our pets and horses. I’d also like to give Brittany a special thank you for checking on us at the north end of the road! She brought snacks, water, dinner and more!! You all will never know how much gratitude we owe you folks!! It was a terrifying day, but we got to witness the best thing there is to see-people who we knew and didn’t know who dug in to help!
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Public Safety

