Best Car Battery Chargers For 2022

By Jim Motavalli
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe humble battery charger has evolved to a smart, microprocessor-controlled battery charger-maintainer, able to detect weak batteries and—to an extent—“repair” them, alert the operator to dangerous crossed battery cables, and keep the battery ready to go through months of inaction. These maintainer units have always...

www.chron.com

Related
Autoweek.com

5 Trickle Chargers to Keep Your Vehicle’s Battery Primed and Ready for Action

Batteries can be very temperamental creatures. They require proper electrical flow and optimal temperature ranges to work their best. If these conditions aren't met, batteries can get grouchy. Like a "You'll be late for work today" sort of mood. Not to mention they're one of the more frequently replaced items under the hood throughout the life of your vehicle. So here at the Gear Team, we strive to keep our batteries happy.
TECHNOLOGY
CAR AND DRIVER

Car and Truck Batteries for Cold-Weather Cranking Power

Starting your car in the dead of winter presents myriad issues, but none is worse than trudging outside and turning the key only to find your battery doesn't have enough juice to kick the engine over. If this tends to happen to you, check out this list of some high-output car and truck batteries.The key to flawless cold-weather starts is to have a battery rated at least 600 CCA (cold cranking amps). Most standard car batteries are rated in the range of 300 to 500 CCA. They're fine for regular cars in most types of weather, including bitter cold. But repetitive starts in frigid temps will wear your battery out faster than more comfortable conditions. When this happens, it might be a good idea to consider a cold-weather battery, which is rated at a higher cold cranking amperage output. If you live in a brutally cold environment, these might be a good investment. Here are some of our favorites.
CARS
Motorious

1987 Dodge Shelby Charger Is A Unique 80s Sports Car

This car soon became a cultural icon after a little help from Carroll Shelby. The Dodge Charger has been a cultural icon within the car community since its conception in 1966 because of the big V8 engines, sleek style, and dominating road presence. Power and performance are essential for the muscle car we all know and love, and it was made possible by your choice of Hemi 426, 440, or 383 alike; we don't talk about the six cylinders. Of course, the late 1970s spelled the end of the first muscle car era, but as we all know, the charger came back into action just a few decades later. While we all know about the most recent models, you may not know that there was a select few chargers from the 1980s whose power and performance far exceeded nearly every other muscle car of the time!
SHELBY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Charger#Chargers#Smart Battery#Atvs
KSN News

The best muscle cars

While there aren’t as many Detroit-bred muscle cars in production today, there are still several American muscle cars to choose from
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Don’t Make These Mistakes That Will Destroy a Car Battery

During winter, the most common cause of vehicle malfunctions is a depleted or dead car battery. While cold weather has a detrimental effect on a car battery, driver mistakes can adversely affect a battery as well. Here are some mistakes that you should avoid that will destroy a car battery.
CARS
