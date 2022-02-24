ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Russia's lender VTB says Western sanctions will hit card usage outside Russia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7IzO_0eOMz1zG00

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's No.2 lender VTB (VTBR.MM) on Thursday said the imposition of Western sanctions on its operations would limit the usage of its cards outside Russia and advised customers in other countries to withdraw funds or pay using different banks.

It said all cards, including Visa (V.N) and Mastercard ones, would still be operational in Russia and that it was not limiting its currency exchange operations.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia to Seize Foreigners' Funds in Retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out nationalising the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Lender#Thomson Reuters#Visa#Mastercard
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Is Surprised by Lebanon's Condemnation of Invasion

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Russia's embassy in Lebanon was surprised by the Lebanese foreign ministry statement that condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, it said in a statement on its Facebook page. "The statement... surprised us by violating the policy of dissociation and by taking one side against another in these...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

334K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy