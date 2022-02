After last week's 1-1 draw at Camp Nou, Napoli and Barcelona will play the second leg of the Europa League's playoffs at the Stadio Maradona, where one of the two sides will advance to the round of 16. In the first leg, Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the 29th minute to give Napoli the 1-0 lead and Ferran Torres scored in the 59th minute to seal the 1-1 draw on a penalty. Barcelona maintained the majority of possession -- 67% to 33% -- and they also outshot Napoli 21 to 4 and won the xG battle 2.0 to 0.9. Thursday's clash sees Barcelona as the slight favorites, but Napoli are in front of their home supporters and will not be a cakewalk for the Catalan club.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO