Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves in EPL

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Arsenal kept its Premier League top-four push moving in the right direction as a last-gasp winner secured...

Reuters

Soccer - Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

LONDON (Reuters) - Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday. Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute...
The Guardian

Lacazette forces late Arsenal winner to complete comeback against Wolves

A week ago it was tempting to pay Mikel Arteta little heed when he claimed to have detected a fundamental change in Nicolas Pépé’s demeanour. It smacked of a manager trying to talk up a failed club record signing in time for the summer and it was hardly the first time he had spoken of a turning point for the Ivorian. But by the end this felt like one for both player and, thrillingly for all those who celebrated wildly after Arsenal snatched the points in injury time, a club whose tails are up at long last.
SkySports

Randers 1-3 Leicester (2-7 agg): Foxes ease into Europa Conference League last-16

Leicester eased into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League 7-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 second-leg win away at Randers. Leading 4-1 from the first leg, Harvey Barnes ensured there would be no upset in the Danish snow when he slotted Leicester into a second-minute lead, but instead of kicking on, the Foxes made hard work of securing a morale-boosting win.
Ledger-Enquirer

Burnley beats Tottenham 1-0, within 2 points of EPL safety

Ben Mee headed Burnley closer to safety as Sean Dyche’s team secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 13 months with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday. The Clarets had won only one league match all season prior to Saturday’s 3-0 victory away to Brighton,...
The US Sun

Arsenal 2 Wolves 1 LIVE REACTION: Lacazette’s 95th-minute WINNER seals vital three points for Gunners – latest updates

ARSENAL left it late but BEAT Wolves 2-1 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's late goal at the Emirates. Hwang Hee-Chan scored early in the game for Wolves before Nicolas Pepe equalised and Lacazette completed the comeback for Mikel Arteta's side. RESULT: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves. Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney,...
Daily Mail

Alexandre the late! Lacazette's deflected effort in the 95th MINUTE produces a vital victory for Arsenal as they come from behind at home to beat Wolves and move to within a point of fourth place

Not even the rather officious decision to take the winner from Alex Lacazette and call it an own goal could puncture the jubilation at Arsenal. They had trailed for most of the game, fought their frustration and rising levels of anxiety as their efforts came to nothing and then turn the game on its head in the closing stages.
Daily Mail

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has warned his side against complacency following the Magpies' victory over Brentford which steered them further clear of relegation trouble

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warned against complacency after watching his resurgent team ease above Brentford and further clear of relegation trouble. Joelinton and Joe Willock scored the goals in a 2-0 victory in London extending their unbeaten run to seven Premier League games and climbing to 14th. Brentford played for...
Daily Mail

Now target Chelsea! Arsenal legend Lee Dixon says Mikel Arteta's side should look beyond overhauling Manchester United for fourth spot and look to catch third-place Blues after late Wolves win

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon claims his former club should be targeting third-place Chelsea rather than chasing down fourth-place Manchester United after sealing a late 2-1 win over Wolves. Alexandre Lacazette forced a stoppage-time own goal from Jose Sa as the Gunners came from behind to beat Bruno Lage's Wolves to...
BBC

Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
Daily Mail

Alexandre Lacazette believes Arsenal are 'coming back better now' in the race for the top-four after influencing a dramatic victory over Wolves... and credits the 'amazing' Gunners supporters for getting the team over the line in stoppage time

Alexandre Lacazette believes that Arsenal are 'coming back better now' after a horror start to 2022, after a dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves kept them in control of the top-four race. The French striker forced a stoppage-time own goal from Jose Sa as the Gunners came from behind to beat...
ESPN

Inter Milan winless run goes on after draw away to Genoa

Internazionale missed the chance to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, stretching the champions' winless league run to four games. Inter had several opportunities to open the...
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Everton prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals English Premier League picks for Feb. 26

Both teams will come out with a sense of urgency, but for very different reasons, when Manchester City visits Everton on Saturday for an English Premier League match. League leader and reigning champion City (20-3-3) comes into Goodison Park off a shocking loss last Saturday. The 3-2 setback against Spurs allowed Liverpool back into the title race, with City's lead shrinking to three points. Everton (6-4-13) is in a battle of its own, trying to stay clear of the relegation zone, with just a two-point margin keeping it in 16th place. The Cityzens have won nine straight meetings in all competitions and took a 3-0 victory in the first matchup between the teams this season.
The Independent

Zinchenko, Mykolenko and Ukraine take centre stage before Man City narrowly beat Everton

There was a contest affecting both ends of the Premier League table at Goodison Park on Saturday evening; dimmed by the seriously more significant fear, hurt and helplessness affecting Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City.The Ukrainian pair, who engaged in a pre-match embrace, were understandably enveloped in emotion as Goodison Park supplied a strong, moving show of support to their country - victims of a war materialising from Vladimir Putin’s poisonous megalomania.In scenes soundtracked by ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,’ Mykolenko was fighting back tears as Zinchenko succumbed to them.Everton’s players had entered the pitch draped...
