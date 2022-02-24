Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves in EPL

LONDON (Reuters) - Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday. Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute...
A week ago it was tempting to pay Mikel Arteta little heed when he claimed to have detected a fundamental change in Nicolas Pépé’s demeanour. It smacked of a manager trying to talk up a failed club record signing in time for the summer and it was hardly the first time he had spoken of a turning point for the Ivorian. But by the end this felt like one for both player and, thrillingly for all those who celebrated wildly after Arsenal snatched the points in injury time, a club whose tails are up at long last.
Leicester eased into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League 7-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 second-leg win away at Randers. Leading 4-1 from the first leg, Harvey Barnes ensured there would be no upset in the Danish snow when he slotted Leicester into a second-minute lead, but instead of kicking on, the Foxes made hard work of securing a morale-boosting win.
Ben Mee headed Burnley closer to safety as Sean Dyche’s team secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 13 months with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday. The Clarets had won only one league match all season prior to Saturday’s 3-0 victory away to Brighton,...
ARSENAL left it late but BEAT Wolves 2-1 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's late goal at the Emirates. Hwang Hee-Chan scored early in the game for Wolves before Nicolas Pepe equalised and Lacazette completed the comeback for Mikel Arteta's side. RESULT: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves. Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney,...
Not even the rather officious decision to take the winner from Alex Lacazette and call it an own goal could puncture the jubilation at Arsenal. They had trailed for most of the game, fought their frustration and rising levels of anxiety as their efforts came to nothing and then turn the game on its head in the closing stages.
Arsenal ignited their top-four challenge with a dramatic comeback against Wolves as Jose Sa's own goal in the fifth minute of stoppage-time clinched a 2-1 win at a buoyant Emirates Stadium. Alexandre Lacazette forced the goal having missed a succession of earlier chances, his close-range, angled effort bouncing in off...
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warned against complacency after watching his resurgent team ease above Brentford and further clear of relegation trouble. Joelinton and Joe Willock scored the goals in a 2-0 victory in London extending their unbeaten run to seven Premier League games and climbing to 14th. Brentford played for...
Beppe Signori: Stonewall penalty on Ronaldo there. Defender doesn't play the ball and gets plenty of Ronaldo. Shocking from Friend & Mason in the VAR room. Brentford have look better this half, Christian Eriksen is linking play well for the 10-man hosts, but it is still Newcastle who lead. SUBSTITUTION.
Arsenal legend Lee Dixon claims his former club should be targeting third-place Chelsea rather than chasing down fourth-place Manchester United after sealing a late 2-1 win over Wolves. Alexandre Lacazette forced a stoppage-time own goal from Jose Sa as the Gunners came from behind to beat Bruno Lage's Wolves to...
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
Inter Milan missed the chance to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, stretching the champions' winless league run to four games. Inter had several opportunities to open...
Alexandre Lacazette believes that Arsenal are 'coming back better now' after a horror start to 2022, after a dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves kept them in control of the top-four race. The French striker forced a stoppage-time own goal from Jose Sa as the Gunners came from behind to beat...
Internazionale missed the chance to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, stretching the champions' winless league run to four games. Inter had several opportunities to open the...
Despite one eye being on a Carabao Cup final this weekend, Liverpool were ruthless last night, putting six past a disjointed Leeds United side. Having been left out of the previous four match-day squads, Curtis Jones needed a statement performance against Leeds. Jones did not disappoint. He was on it...
Both teams will come out with a sense of urgency, but for very different reasons, when Manchester City visits Everton on Saturday for an English Premier League match. League leader and reigning champion City (20-3-3) comes into Goodison Park off a shocking loss last Saturday. The 3-2 setback against Spurs allowed Liverpool back into the title race, with City's lead shrinking to three points. Everton (6-4-13) is in a battle of its own, trying to stay clear of the relegation zone, with just a two-point margin keeping it in 16th place. The Cityzens have won nine straight meetings in all competitions and took a 3-0 victory in the first matchup between the teams this season.
ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE admitted he was 'a bit sad ' Arsenal's last-minute winner was ruled an own goal. The Frenchman looked to have sealed the Gunners' come from behind win against Wolves in the last-minute. But replays revealed Lacazette's scuffed effort was diverted into the net by keeper Jose Sa. It...
There was a contest affecting both ends of the Premier League table at Goodison Park on Saturday evening; dimmed by the seriously more significant fear, hurt and helplessness affecting Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City.The Ukrainian pair, who engaged in a pre-match embrace, were understandably enveloped in emotion as Goodison Park supplied a strong, moving show of support to their country - victims of a war materialising from Vladimir Putin’s poisonous megalomania.In scenes soundtracked by ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,’ Mykolenko was fighting back tears as Zinchenko succumbed to them.Everton’s players had entered the pitch draped...
ARSENAL avoided a probable red card during their Premier League encounter against Wolves on Thursday at the Emirates. The Gunners picked a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 victory over Bruno Lage's men when Nicolas Pepe cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan's opener before Jose Sa's own-goal during stoppage time. But the north Londoners may...
