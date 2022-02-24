Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves in EPL

Both teams will come out with a sense of urgency, but for very different reasons, when Manchester City visits Everton on Saturday for an English Premier League match. League leader and reigning champion City (20-3-3) comes into Goodison Park off a shocking loss last Saturday. The 3-2 setback against Spurs allowed Liverpool back into the title race, with City's lead shrinking to three points. Everton (6-4-13) is in a battle of its own, trying to stay clear of the relegation zone, with just a two-point margin keeping it in 16th place. The Cityzens have won nine straight meetings in all competitions and took a 3-0 victory in the first matchup between the teams this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO