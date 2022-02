A further spike in U.S. inflation in January — prices were 7.5% higher than a year ago, the fastest increase for 40 years — was the last the thing the Federal Reserve wanted to see as it weighed its next moves in monetary policy. It had led investors to expect a very gradual increase in interest rates starting next month. Already under pressure to move faster and more boldly, the central bank will now need to think hard about its plans and its messaging.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO