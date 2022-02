KERRVILLE, TX: This past weekend, the Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to compete at the San Antonio Shootout at TPC San Antonio. The Mountaineers got a great experience this past weekend as they got to play in a tournament at TPC San Antonio, a pro course, as they were setting up the grandstands for the Valero Texas Open. As a team, Schreiner finished in 6th place with a total score of 305, beating out Southwestern University, Pacific Lutheran University, and McMurry University. The Leading individuals for the Mountaineers were Austin O’Brien and Zhao Yung Gu who finished tied for 9th place with a total score of 230.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO