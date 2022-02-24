ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Q&A: Everything Brian Kelly said on offensive hires

By Sonny Shipp
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU fans are eager to get to know Brian Kelly and his first staff in Baton Rouge. The headman has been so busy recruiting and making all his hires that he has had little to no time for media appearances. With recruiting slowed down and his on-field staff of...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ohio State offer ‘excites’ 4-star Georgia defensive lineman

The Buckeyes continued their work in the prep football talent-rich state of Georgia with a scholarship offer to defensive lineman Stephiylan Green from Rome, Ga. Green posted the offer on his Twitter account. “Very Blessed to receive another offer from Ohio State,” Green posted on Twitter. The 6-foot-4 and...
ROME, GA
247Sports

Ole Miss offers four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown

Ole Miss offered one of the country's top 2023 linebackers on Saturday. The Rebels pulled the trigger on Jayvant Brown, a 6-0, 220-pounder out of Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School. Brown is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 13 linebacker and the No. 34 player in the state of Florida's 2023 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star cornerback Ethan Nation has Ole Miss visit scheduled next weekend

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects will be in Oxford on March 5. That's when Ethan Nation, who holds 50 offers, will visit head coach Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss program. Nation, a 5-10, 165-pounder, is out of Roswell (Ga.) High School. He is a four-star prospect with a grade of 0.9309. Nation is rated as the No. 21 cornerback in the country and the No. 18 overall player in the state of Georgia's 2023 class. He holds reported SEC offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, as only Missouri and Vanderbilt have not pulled the trigger. Outside of the SEC, he has been offered by Clemson, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Jackson State, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, N.C. State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee State, UAB, UCF, USC, Utah, Texas-San Antonio, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Wisconsin La Crosse and Jacksonville State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
City
Ball, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

Meet the Notre Dame Football Committed Class of 2023

The future of the Notre Dame football program is extremely bright. The Fighting Irish have had quite the run over the past few seasons including two trips to the College Football Playoffs over the past four seasons and just barely missed it in 2021. The staff has recruited well over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Notre Dame Targets Another Pinnacle Tackle in Elijah Paige

In a sense, Elijah Paige has followed the Tosh Baker blueprint. A six-foot-six, 295-pound tackle, this student-athlete out of Pinnacle High School – the program that produced Baker, an offensive lineman at Notre Dame – is another standout basketball player turned Power Five offensive tackle recruit. For Pinnacle...
SPORTS
247Sports

Watch: Gators wish 5-star CB Cormani McClain Happy Birthday

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback remains a top priority for Billy Napier and his Florida Gators coaching staff. The Gators have set a visit to host the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2023 class on campus for a multi-day visit March 18 through the 20th. Before he makes his way up to Gainesville for that unofficial visit, February 26 marks McClain's birthday, and the Florida staff pulled out all the stops to give him a personalized birthday wish from many members of the staff, and even Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, who is a Polk County native himself. Other staff members in the video include wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, tight ends coach William Peagler, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, recruiting assistant Bri Wade, recruiting assistant Kate Turner, and Coach Napier.
LAKELAND, FL
247Sports

WATCH: Tennessee’s ‘1st & Ten’ series introduces freshman RB Justin Williams

Tennessee’s group of newcomers to join the program in January included 13 early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class, and the Vols this month began introducing them to the fan base via their ‘1st and 10’ series on social media. The videos show each freshman answering a series of football-related questions and conclude with a rapid-fire segment of questions that have nothing to do with football. Next up in the series was running back JustinWilliams.
DALLAS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cortez Hankton
247Sports

Ole Miss wins three SEC titles and five medals in opening of SEC Championship

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – (Wire reports) Ole Miss track & field won its fifth women’s weight throw title in the last six years and continued its ascension as the distance power of the conference, adding its first-ever women’s DMR title alongside its fourth-straight men’s crown at a successful first day of the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships at Texas A&M on Friday. The Rebels came away with three SEC titles and five medals on a superb open to the championship meet, but it was that women’s win in the distance medley relay that made history and stole the show. Ole Miss, which entering Friday had only medaled in the women’s edition once (2017, bronze) and hadn’t even scored in the event until 2008, broke the SEC meet record at its winning time of 10:56.39 – resetting the Ole Miss record for the second time in as many weeks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Keon Ellis reflects on Alabama career ahead of Senior Day recognition

Keon Ellis was raised in Florida and attended junior college in the southern part of the state. But Alabama’s senior guard grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide, particularly the football team. Reflecting on his collegiate career ahead of this evening’s Senior Day recognition, Ellis detailed what it means that his college basketball journey ultimately led him to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Nfl#Mike Will#American Football#Q A#Lsu
247Sports

Clemson spring preview: Safety

Clemson begins spring practice on Wednesday, March 2. Leading up to that day, Clemson247 will examine the state of each position on the roster and toss out questions that might get addressed during March and April. Today, linebacker. The S room this spring: Jalyn Phillips (senior), Lannden Zanders (redshirt junior),...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Fleming goes ham in hometown vs. rival Bulldogs

When the ball was launched into the air for tipoff on Saturday against Georgia, there was a feeling of familiarity for guard Phlandrous Fleming, a one-year transfer from Charleston Southern suiting up for Florida. He'd been in Stegeman Coliseum before. Fleming was part of a state championship game there with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 23 LSU softball takes two on Friday

The No. 23 LSU softball team (8-5) rallied back to defeat Stephen F. Austin, 10-4, and took care of Drake, 12-4, in five innings on the opening day of the Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park. Day two of the Purple & Gold Challenge features LSU against Purdue at 3 p.m. and Drake at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
SPORTS
247Sports

Florida takes care of business vs. Georgia, wins easily

Charleston Southern transfer and Athens, Ga., native Phlandrous Fleming made a name for himself in the Florida fanbase in all the wrong ways after openly celebrating Georgia's win in the national championship in football in January, trolling local Florida fans on social media a bit in the process. He later...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
247Sports

247Sports

37K+
Followers
297K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy