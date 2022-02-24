Q&A: Everything Brian Kelly said on offensive hires

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – (Wire reports) Ole Miss track & field won its fifth women’s weight throw title in the last six years and continued its ascension as the distance power of the conference, adding its first-ever women’s DMR title alongside its fourth-straight men’s crown at a successful first day of the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships at Texas A&M on Friday. The Rebels came away with three SEC titles and five medals on a superb open to the championship meet, but it was that women’s win in the distance medley relay that made history and stole the show. Ole Miss, which entering Friday had only medaled in the women’s edition once (2017, bronze) and hadn’t even scored in the event until 2008, broke the SEC meet record at its winning time of 10:56.39 – resetting the Ole Miss record for the second time in as many weeks.

