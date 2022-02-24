ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Let me be clear - every one of us in Britain now risks being drawn into full-blown conflict: An extraordinary warning from ex-Nato chief General Sir RICHARD SHIRREFF as war breaks out in Ukraine

By General Sir Richard Shirreff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

During the run-up to yesterday’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin hinted he might be satisfied with a modest military operation. But one day in, all the indications are that he is embarked upon a massive offensive to remove it from the map of Europe.

For western countries which failed to understand the Russian dictator’s intentions, this now represents an existential crisis.

Putin’s forces are invading and attacking along multiple axes, by ground, air and cyber, from the north and east, and by ship from the Black Sea.

This is the largest military operation undertaken by Russia since 1945, and if we do not respond robustly and convincingly, the continent of Europe could be doomed to total war again.

If there is any good news to be taken from yesterday’s events, it is that at least we now have clarity about what we are up against. Putin’s military objective appears to be far from limited to bringing Kyiv to heel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NV3m9_0eOMulmA00
During the run-up to the invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin hinted he might be satisfied with a modest military operation. But one day in, all the indications are that he is embarked upon a massive offensive to remove it from the map of Europe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xm0z8_0eOMulmA00
An explosion rock the Melitopol air base in Ukraine as Russia began invading the country on Thursday morning

We now see it is probably nothing less than the obliteration of Ukraine’s sovereign institutions, and incorporation of the shattered remnants into an enlarged Russia.

Let me be clear: Putin’s territorial ambitions put every man, woman and child in our country at potential risk of facing a full-blown war with Russia.

I do not wish to spread alarm, but the current weakness of Europe’s conventional military capability increases the chance of a spiral towards nuclear war.

Putin has vastly expanded Russia’s Iskander ballistic missile programme, both in terms of payload and range.

Now Berlin could be reached from mobile launchers 330 miles away in the Russian city of Kaliningrad with nuclear-armed warheads.

This is the potentially devastating strategic consequence of our own complacency over the past 12 years or so.

In western Europe we are collectively paying the price for decades of intellectually lazy thinking based on the assumption that the era of ‘easy peace’ would last forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWVZS_0eOMulmA00
Britain and France stood by in 1938 as Hitler invaded the Sudetenland. It was only when he went on to invade Poland that battle was joined. Pictured: Hitler greeted in Berlin after Munich 'victory'

We embraced an insane form of groupthink that persuaded us we could maintain international stability and our own security, even as we cut defence budgets to the bone.

And we cannot say we were not warned. Putin telegraphed his ambitions with the invasions of Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014.

I warned of this in my book ‘2017 War with Russia’, the scenario of which is being played out horrifyingly in front of our eyes.

From Ukraine we can expect, at the very least, mass casualties and incalculable numbers of refugees fleeing westwards towards Poland.

It is almost certainly lost now, like Czechoslovakia in 1938.

Then, Britain and France stood by as Hitler invaded the Sudetenland. It was only when he went on to invade Poland that battle was joined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjG4X_0eOMulmA00
Ukraine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya (R) walks to his seat during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine in New York

The question now is: which country will play the role of Poland in actually triggering a continent-wide war?

To stop this happening, as a matter of critical urgency we must shore up Nato’s eastern flank in Poland, the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria, where Putin can be expected to test us next.

Remember, should so much as one Russian boot step into these Nato member states, we are treaty-bound to regard it as an attack on ourselves, and come to their defence.

Along with our Nato allies, Britain needs to prepare to send a Division – three Brigades – of at least 25,000 troops to the Baltics, complete with tanks, armoured vehicles and self-propelled artillery.

Our Army is now so diminished compared even to 20 years ago that it will be difficult to assemble so large a force, but we have no alternative.

There are plenty of allied airbases in the region so the RAF can deploy additional defensive and offensive air power, while the Royal Navy moves ships into the Baltic and Black seas.

We are not alone in having underinvested in defence. Many of our Nato allies have allowed their capability to be disastrously wound down too.

We need to set them an example by immediately announcing a British rearmament programme to repair some of the damage done by successive defence cuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epBZb_0eOMulmA00
General Sir Richard Shirreff, Nato's former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe between 2011 and 2014

For the Russians respect only strength, and deep down have contempt for those who seek to appease them.

And Vladimir Putin is an extreme example of the Russian stereotype. If we are to convince him that we mean business, we are going to have to get serious about sanctions, too.

Boris Johnson’s half-hearted offering of sanctions on Wednesday was so feeble that it may even have emboldened Putin to bring the invasion forward.

How can Putin and his generals take us seriously if London is still awash with hot Russian money?

Putin’s outrageous multi-axis assault on Ukraine demands a multifaceted response from us, including sanctions that will do them serious damage.

The Prime Minister made some progress in that direction with the announcement of another swathe of measures yesterday.

But the starting point is a recognition that the defence of our realm does not start at the White Cliffs of Dover but in the forests of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

  • General Sir Richard Shirreff was Nato’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, 2011-2014

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Britain#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
US Magazine

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Down in Live Video From Kyiv During Russian Invasion: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’

On the ground. Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave followers a glimpse of the situation in his native Ukraine as the Russian invasion began. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, filmed two Instagram videos on Thursday, February 24, that showed fans what the situation has been like since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the country earlier in the day.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy