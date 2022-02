Welcome to Milan Fashion Week, Olympia! On Feb. 25, Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their 4-year-old daughter had a fun family outing at the Gucci runway show for the brand's fall/winter 2022 presentation. Both Ohanian and Williams shared videos from the event, and in addition to catching some fashion from the front row, Olympia got to play a virtual game of ping pong on the "Gucci Arcade." Luckily, her mom was right there to offer some tips on her backhand. The trio posed for photos and soaked in all the fabulous fashion. "With my girls for @gucci," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO