ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Forward Noah Gurley set to return to Alabama for 2022-23 season

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama men’s basketball team will recognize three seniors after Saturday’s home game against South Carolina, but graduate transfer Noah Gurley will not be among the trio. Head coach Nate Oats revealed Gurley will be back in 2022-23 on the latest Nate Oats Show. “He told us...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Live Hoops Updates: Alabama 0, South Carolina 0; Pregame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 24 Alabama (18-10, 8-7 SEC) will host South Carolina (17-10, 8-7) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. The SEC game will tip-off at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. The Crimson Tide begins its final homestand of the year when it welcomes the Gamecocks to town for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Fleming goes ham in hometown vs. rival Bulldogs

When the ball was launched into the air for tipoff on Saturday against Georgia, there was a feeling of familiarity for guard Phlandrous Fleming, a one-year transfer from Charleston Southern suiting up for Florida. He'd been in Stegeman Coliseum before. Fleming was part of a state championship game there with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Outkick ranks Beamer near the bottom of SEC coaches

Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to capitalize in 2022 after a strong first season. In a recent article, Glenn Guilbeau of Outkick ranked the 14 head coaches in the SEC. He was very complimentary of the job that Beamer and his staff did in their first year, but still ranked Beamer towards the bottom of the SEC. Guilbeau listed Beamer as the No. 12 head coach in the SEC. Here is what he had to say about Beamer…
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 6 LSU gymnastics posts win on Friday

The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team scored a 197.625 and earned wins over Pittsburgh (195.600), Texas Woman’s (195.450) and Centenary (187.475) Friday evening at Kitty Magee Arena. The road score marked the second highest of the season for the Tigers. LSU now has two regular season meets remaining before traveling...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Alabama State
City
Furman, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Alabama Basketball
247Sports

Four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins set for Ole Miss visit

Ole Miss will play host to one of the nation's top defensive linemen on March 5. Kelby Collins, a four-star prospect out of Gardendale (Ala.) High School, will visit the Rebels on that day. Collins, a 6-5, 280-pounder, is rated as the nation's No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 8...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida takes care of business vs. Georgia, wins easily

Charleston Southern transfer and Athens, Ga., native Phlandrous Fleming made a name for himself in the Florida fanbase in all the wrong ways after openly celebrating Georgia's win in the national championship in football in January, trolling local Florida fans on social media a bit in the process. He later...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Tennessee’s ‘1st & Ten’ series introduces freshman RB Justin Williams

Tennessee’s group of newcomers to join the program in January included 13 early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class, and the Vols this month began introducing them to the fan base via their ‘1st and 10’ series on social media. The videos show each freshman answering a series of football-related questions and conclude with a rapid-fire segment of questions that have nothing to do with football. Next up in the series was running back JustinWilliams.
DALLAS, GA
247Sports

Four-star cornerback Ethan Nation has Ole Miss visit scheduled next weekend

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects will be in Oxford on March 5. That's when Ethan Nation, who holds 50 offers, will visit head coach Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss program. Nation, a 5-10, 165-pounder, is out of Roswell (Ga.) High School. He is a four-star prospect with a grade of 0.9309. Nation is rated as the No. 21 cornerback in the country and the No. 18 overall player in the state of Georgia's 2023 class. He holds reported SEC offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, as only Missouri and Vanderbilt have not pulled the trigger. Outside of the SEC, he has been offered by Clemson, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Jackson State, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, N.C. State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee State, UAB, UCF, USC, Utah, Texas-San Antonio, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Wisconsin La Crosse and Jacksonville State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Ua
247Sports

Ole Miss offers four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown

Ole Miss offered one of the country's top 2023 linebackers on Saturday. The Rebels pulled the trigger on Jayvant Brown, a 6-0, 220-pounder out of Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School. Brown is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 13 linebacker and the No. 34 player in the state of Florida's 2023 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia men’s basketball: 4 takeaways from the Bulldogs’ loss to Florida

A competitive first half of action was far from enough for Georgia to snap their recent losing skid Saturday. The Bulldogs hung tight with the Gators early on but couldn’t keep up in an 84-72 loss. Georgia was unable to slow down Florida’s 3-point shooting or guard Phlandrous Fleming, the Athens native who showed out with a game-high 27 points.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Ohio State offer ‘excites’ 4-star Georgia defensive lineman

The Buckeyes continued their work in the prep football talent-rich state of Georgia with a scholarship offer to defensive lineman Stephiylan Green from Rome, Ga. Green posted the offer on his Twitter account. “Very Blessed to receive another offer from Ohio State,” Green posted on Twitter. The 6-foot-4 and...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Previewing Mississippi State women's basketball opponent Arkansas

GAME: Women's Basketball - Arkansas at Mississippi State. GAME LOCATION: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 5 pm central time, Sunday, February 27th. TELEVISION: SEC/ESPN Television Network. ARKANSAS' WEBSITE ADDRESS: Women's Basketball website link. ARKANSAS' 2021/2022 RECORD: 16-12 overall, 6-9 in the SEC. ARKANSAS' 2020/2021 RECORD: 19-9...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

No. 23 LSU softball takes two on Friday

The No. 23 LSU softball team (8-5) rallied back to defeat Stephen F. Austin, 10-4, and took care of Drake, 12-4, in five innings on the opening day of the Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park. Day two of the Purple & Gold Challenge features LSU against Purdue at 3 p.m. and Drake at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
SPORTS
247Sports

WVU begins final stretch with virtually no margin for error

Bob Huggins has logged on. We'll see if this takes off. West Virginia's basketball coach sent the shrouded tweet above out Friday afternoon, and it simplifies the goals for the rest of this season. In his first season-related tweet since Nov. 10 and his first season-related activity since a retweet celebrating a 9-0 home record on Jan. 8, he chose to screenshot projections made at TeamRaking.com. Huggins shared what his team has to do in order to take its current 14-14 record and 3-12 mark in Big 12 play all the way to the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Watch: Gators wish 5-star CB Cormani McClain Happy Birthday

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback remains a top priority for Billy Napier and his Florida Gators coaching staff. The Gators have set a visit to host the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2023 class on campus for a multi-day visit March 18 through the 20th. Before he makes his way up to Gainesville for that unofficial visit, February 26 marks McClain's birthday, and the Florida staff pulled out all the stops to give him a personalized birthday wish from many members of the staff, and even Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, who is a Polk County native himself. Other staff members in the video include wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, tight ends coach William Peagler, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, recruiting assistant Bri Wade, recruiting assistant Kate Turner, and Coach Napier.
LAKELAND, FL
247Sports

Notre Dame Targets Another Pinnacle Tackle in Elijah Paige

In a sense, Elijah Paige has followed the Tosh Baker blueprint. A six-foot-six, 295-pound tackle, this student-athlete out of Pinnacle High School – the program that produced Baker, an offensive lineman at Notre Dame – is another standout basketball player turned Power Five offensive tackle recruit. For Pinnacle...
SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas basketball fans 'call the hogs' at John Calipari while he's having dinner

Arkansas fans are certainly excited about their team, and with good reason: the Razorbacks have won 12 of their last 13 games, with the lone loss coming by one point. And Kentucky coach John Calipari apparently found out just how excited those fans are when he went out for dinner in Fayetteville ahead of Kentucky’s showdown at Arkansas, set for 1 p.m. CT on CBS.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Slow start dooms Kentucky in 75-73 loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time this season Kentucky was tasked with going inside enemy territory of one of the best teams in the Southeastern Conference as the Wildcats faced Arkansas Saturday in sold out Bud Walton Arena. And for the third time, UK came away with a...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy