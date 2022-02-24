The Little Nell In Aspen Named Colorado’s No. 1 Hotel In New Rankings

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A hotel in Aspen has been ranked as one of the best places to stay in the country by U.S. News & World Report . The Little Nell is the No. 1 hotel in Colorado and the No. 13 best hotel in the country, according to the new rankings.

U.S. News recognized The Little Nell for more than its close proximity to the ski area at Aspen Mountain. The 5 star hotel was recognized for its two in-house restaurants and its kid-friendly amenities. The hotel also offers special deals for Colorado residents.

Another Aspen hotel — Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts — got the No. 2 ranking for Colorado hotels . The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs landed in the No. 3 spot.

The Peninsula Chicago was named the best hotel in the country.