Aurora, CO

Aurora Police Search For Truck Wanted In Hit & Run

By Jennifer McRae
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run from earlier this month. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Parker Road and Bethany Drive.

A pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

The truck has a skull sticker on the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com . If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

