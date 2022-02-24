Aurora Police Search For Truck Wanted In Hit & Run

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run from earlier this month. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Parker Road and Bethany Drive.

A pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

The truck has a skull sticker on the driver’s side door.

