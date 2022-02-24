ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom’s Dev 1 team seemingly has a hand in Street Fighter 6’s development, based on retweets

By Cameron Hawkins
gamepur.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet Fighter 6 was announced last weekend, and like many big game announcements, there are already a lot of questions behind it. Fans are asking things like what engine it is running on, who at Capcom is specifically developing it, and of course, what is...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Capcom countdown teaser has Street Fighter and Resident Evil fans speculating

Capcom has launched a teaser website counting down to a reveal later this week. As you can see just below, Capcom announced the brand new teaser website just earlier today on February 14, in the early hours of the morning. The teaser website is counting down the days and hours until whatever it is the publisher has up their sleeve, but the timer will stop this Sunday at 10 p.m. PT and 1 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT on Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Capcom unveils countdown timer sparking hope for new ‘Street Fighter’

Capcom has launched a teaser website suggesting that something will be revealed on Sunday February 20 at 6AM GMT. There is no indication as to what the reveal could be. However, as VGC notes, its timing coincides perfectly with the conclusion of Capcom’s Street Fighter Pro Tour Season Final. That suggests it’s likely to be Street Fighter related.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak: Free Update Announced

Many fans were expecting DLC for Pokemon Legends Arceus. But what the Pokemon Company gave the community is even better! The newest entry in the pokemon series receives a free new update, providing new content without the need of an additional purchase. Revealed in the Pokemon Direct 2022, Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak announced. But what is this new update, and when does the Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak release?
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'GRID Legends' Launches Today With Fresh Story Mode and Cross-Platform Multiplayer

A year after it was announced during E3, the highly-anticipated racing title GRID Legends is finally here. With more than 100 vehicles in its library for you to play with, the new GRID title comes with its very own unique story and career mode thrusting players in the midst of a dramatic mixed-reality set. Once you’ve completed the story portion, you’ll be able to access the full career mode, where you can fight for more championships and enter a host of new events. Of course, there’ll also be an online multiplayer element, which is now both cross-platform and cross-generation.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Buy Nintendo 3DS Games From the eShop

Despite launching in 2011, the Nintendo 3DS remains one of the best handheld game consoles of all time. There's a wide range of amazing 3DS games for you to enjoy, from series like Professor Layton, Ace Attorney, Zelda, and Mario. While the 3DS supports physical game cartridges, the best way...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The House Of The Dead: Remake’ rated for Google Stadia

The House Of The Dead: Remake may be coming to more than just Nintendo Switch, as an ESRB rating has been spotted for the game on Google Stadia. The remake was originally only announced for Nintendo Switch when it was revealed in 2021 as part of an Indie World showcase. Now an official ESRB rating points towards the game coming to Google Stadia and perhaps more platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date, News & Update: Nintendo Unlikely To Drop Sequel In 2022? 'BOTW 2' Reportedly To Be Available On Switch With Several DLCs

Here is everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Many gamers are thrilled about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Speculations about its release in 2022 have been making rounds for quite some time already. However, Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the details of the imminent sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Has Pulled 'Super Smash Bros.' From EVO 2022

Nintendo has now pulled Super Smash Bros. from EVO 2022. According to the tournament organizers, the gaming company has decided to no longer allow their game to be played or broadcasted for the event this year. “We want to let you know in advance that Super Smash Bros. will not be making a return appearance,” the organizers tweeted. “Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at EVO’s events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 May Not Be the Next Zelda Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is supposedly releasing this year, but it may not be the next Zelda game released. Fans of the long-running Nintendo series are increasingly desperate for not just a release date for the game, but any information on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Nintendo still doesn't have an update for these fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Not only have things been quiet on the Breath of the Wild 2 front, but on the Zelda front in general, which is odd for a variety of reasons. There's no Zelda game releasing in the first half of this year, and if Breath of the Wild 2 doesn't hit, it looks like there will be any Zelda this year. That said, according to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo isn't going to let this happen. Breath of the Wild 2 is apparently not the only Zelda game in development and it's apparently not the only Zelda game that could release this year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Valve open to adding Xbox Game Pass to Steam

Valve has announced that it has no intentions of creating a Steam Pass, but that it would assist Microsoft in getting Xbox Game Pass on Steam instead. Speaking to Valve’s founder Gabe Newell, PC Gamer asked if there were any plans for a subscription service from Valve, or if Microsoft’s Game Pass would ever appear on the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

ARK: Survival Evolved and more hit PlayStation Plus in March

Sony announced its PlayStation Plus lineup of free games coming to the service in March. They include the massively multiplayer online title ARK: Survival Evolved, the Sonic the Hedgehog racing spinoff Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends. The new titles will be available to claim starting on...
VIDEO GAMES

