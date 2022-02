Eric Christian Olsen, who stars on NCIS: Los Angeles, recently did his fans no favors with his pithy hashtag game on Instagram. In a post on Dec. 31, as Olsen hyped a return to work, he also used the hashtag #finalseason. Of course, we should point out that Olsen used 15 hashtags. And he punctuated the hashtag with a question mark. Was he only joking? After all, he also used #jk (for just kidding) and #youneverknow. And just to keep every NCIS: Los Angeles fan a bit queasy, he also tagged three shows that aren’t on the air anymore, including NCIS: New Orleans. Ouch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO