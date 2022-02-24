ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Comedic Icon Anna Karen Dies in London house fire

By Tribune Content Agency
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Karen, beloved star of a hit sitcom and movies across the Pond, has died in a house fire. The former star of “On the Buses” and “EastEnders” died in her East London home, The Guardian and other outlets reported. In her most iconic role,...

Popculture

Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders pays tribute as Anna Karen dies, aged 85

EastEnders has paid tribute to actress Anna Karen after she tragically died at the age of 85. The actress played Aunt Sal – the sister of the late Barbara Windsor's Peggy Mitchell – on a recurring basis beginning in 1996 and until 2017, as well as two Carry On films and the sitcom On the Buses.
