ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rachael Laws Talks Breaking Her Own Records And Facing Arsenal On Sunday

By Jordan J. Keeble
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachael Laws is no stranger to the Reds - she helped the women win back to back league titles back in 2013 and 2014 and has been an important part of this year’s march towards promotion. Now the Women are ten points clear at the top of the...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

England deliver the 'show' for fans Sarina Wiegman asked for

England delivered the show manager Sarina Wiegman had hoped they would at the Arnold Clark Cup. In three games against opposition ranked inside the world's top 10, England were unbeaten and capped off an impressive tournament with a historic win over Germany. It was the first time England had beaten...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and how to watch

Tottenham Hotspur need points if they’re going to climb back into European contention, and facing a team with a -27 goal differential should be the cure for what ails them. However, this is Spurs we’re talking about, and if you haven’t figured out that this team is impossible to predict by now? Well, I don’t know what to tell you.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson On The Trip To Wembley For The Final

The Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the lone member of the Liverpool squad who won the 2012 League Cup. Both club and player have come a long way in ten years, obviously. Henderson has captained the team to a Premier League and Champions League title, but now they face off against Chelsea in the final tomorrow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Laws
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#League Cup#Reds#Liverpool Fc Women
90min.com

Arnold Clark Cup: 6 things we learned about England after tournament triumph

Cancel the Euros, because we’ve got something better. The hopes, dreams and prayers of the English people were answered on Wednesday evening, as the Lionesses lifted the prestigious Arnold Clark Cup trophy aloft at Molineux after victory over Germany. The round-robin friendly tournament offered an exciting taste of what...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Score Predictions: Hearts over heads for Wigan versus Sunderland?

Will and Chris bagged a point each for correctly predicting Ross Stewart would get our first goal, but no one forecast the correct scoreline or even outcome. How the points are awarded... Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:. Correct score = 3 points.
SOCCER
SB Nation

February 21st & 22nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
SB Nation

Can Liverpool Turn the Tables on Manchester City in the Title Race?

Liverpool’s 6-0 thumping of Leeds United must have made a difficult watch for any Manchester City fans who had the interest or time to watch the game. Apart from the fact that the win brought Liverpool to within touching distance of City at the top of the Premier League table, it also saw the Reds surpass City in terms of goal difference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SB Nation

Premier League reveal why Everton did not get a penalty against Manchester City

It was utter chaos soon after Manchester City had scored the go-ahead goal against Everton. Dele Alli had just come on and played Richarlison through on goal on the Everton left, Ederson came out quickly to smother the ball and as it popped clear, City’s Rodri came to manage the ricochet, and clearly controlled it with his right lower arm.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Inter Miami 2022 season preview: Back on track?

Since joining MLS in 2020, Inter Miami has so far drawn attention for all the wrong reasons. They were found guilty of extensive MLS rule violations in building their 2020 roster, resulting in a multi-million dollar allocation money fine, while star striker Gonzalo Higuaín made more headlines for saying he thought he’d be able to play “with a cigarette in [his] mouth” than for anything that happened on the pitch.
MLS
SB Nation

Fan Letters: ‘Does this club ever learn from its past mistakes?’ asks RR reader Roy

Hello, here are a few words about our club. The season isn’t over yet, yes we are in a bad patch, do people not realise the young lads were always going to have a dip in form? It just so happens it’s all at the same time. If we were to get promotion what would our expectations be? Promotion again, playoffs? Now take a minute and be realistic – answer these questions if you can.
SOCCER
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy