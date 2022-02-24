ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Compare Jax Teller’s Character Arc to Walter White

By Chase Thomas
 1 day ago
“Sons of Anarchy” was one of the most iconic shows of its time. It was a big-time show on FX for a multitude of reasons, one of which was how the show evolved over the course of seven seasons with Jax Teller at the helm of SAMCRO. In the beginning, like...

Outsider.com

Why ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Weren’t Happy About One Villain’s Demise

“Sons of Anarchy” was one of the biggest shows on FX for over seven seasons. Throughout each season, a different villain, or adversary, of SAMCRO emerged. Each season had its own unique storyline for the members of the motorcycle club. One storyline, though, bled over into multiple seasons and that was Pope. He eventually met his match with SAMCRO and Jax Teller, but here is why “Sons of Anarchy” fans weren’t about his demise on the program.
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Michael Weatherly Return To the Show in a Different Role Than Before?

When television shows list their accolades, they have to be very specific, so bear with us here. As of last year, NCIS is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series on air. The 19th season of the JAG spin-off aired back in September 2021 and will wrap up next month. With the final episode approaching, fans are already looking forward to Season 20 and making guesses as to what it might look like. One NCIS star, in particular, Michael Weatherly, has been a hot topic.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Remembers ‘Volatile Moment’ With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood, recalled a moment when things got “volatile” on the “Fury” movie set with Shia LaBeouf. The actor recently talked to Insider via The Hollywood Reporter about the 2014 film. He remembered the tense war drama’s one scene upset LaBeouf and Brad Pitt. In it, Eastwood was supposed to crew tobacco and spit it on the group’s tank.
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Was Aunt Bee Star Frances Bavier’s Net Worth at Time of Death?

Fans of the hit CBS American family comedy television series, “The Andy Griffith Show” surely remember Frances Bavier’s character, Aunt Bee. Before her death in 1989, Frances Bavier warmed the hearts of millions with her role in the show as Andy and Opie Taylor’s aunt. But at the time of her passing, how much was the actress and theater star worth? Well folks, lets get into it.
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Facing Serious Criticism From ‘Gran Torino’ Costar: Here’s Why

Though Clint Eastwood fans remember Gran Torino fondly, the film is now facing criticism from one of the famous actor’s co-stars. Gran Torino is a film about a Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski, who is no longer close to his family. One of his defining features is being racist and he openly displays this toward his Hmong-American neighbors. However, over the course of the movie, he bonds with one of his teenage neighbors who is portrayed by Bee Vang. Though it came out in 2008, it is now being criticized for using racial slurs. Vang is one of the people speaking out against it, saying it made anti-Asian racism more mainstream.
