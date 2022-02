Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen got arrested this week inn Malibu, California. E! News reports that Wednesday saw the Lost Hills Sherrif's Station book the 64-year-old actor at 9 pm. They obtained county record from their website and confirmed his release. Madsen's bail was set at $500 dollars before getting out at 6:40 am Thursday morning. "Police responded to a call for service. The charge was trespassing," the LA sheriff's station said in a comment. "It was a citizen's arrest and he has already been released." This is the third brush with law enforcement for Madsen after being arrested in 2012 and 2019 respectively. It's also been a harrowing year for the actor after the death of his son Hudson Madsen in January. The family was absolutely crushed by the 26-year-old's suicide. Hudson was in the Army and stationed in Hawaii at the time of his death.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO