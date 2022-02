The WVU men’s basketball team will play host to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Feb. 26 as they search for a win in the midst of a five game losing streak. The Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) have struggled significantly in recent weeks, losing 12 of their last 13 games. With the team’s March Madness hopes all but gone, they’ll hope to squeeze out a few much needed wins in the final stretch of the regular season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO