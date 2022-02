KJ Smith is a busy woman this time of year, but make no mistake –– she's completely cool. As we chat over video, the Sistas star is all-smiles as she details the last few months and the near future. Smith flaunts an engagement ring on her finger, a new addition after her former co-star Skyh Black proposed to her over the holidays. But, she's juggling it all with poise: a wedding to plan, a new role on Starz' Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and a lead role working with Tyler Perry for BET.

