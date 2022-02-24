ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

2 Connecticut inmates die in suspected fentanyl overdoses

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two inmates at a jail in New Haven died Thursday in a case of suspected fentanyl overdoses, prison officials said.

The two inmates were found unresponsive in the same cell by a guard conducting a routine check at the New Haven Correctional Center, the state Department of Correction said in a news release. Medical staff administered an opioid antidote before the inmates were pronounced dead, one at a hospital and the other at the jail, officials said.

A corrections officer who showed symptoms of fentanyl exposure also was given the opioid antidote and was recovering at a hospital, officials said.

The names of the inmates were not immediately released. State police were investigating and the state medical examiner’s office was to determine the cause of death.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man sentenced to 22 years in death of Indiana infant girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison on Friday, accepting the terms of a plea agreement in the death of a five-month-old girl. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that 26-year-old Efrain Gonzalez pleaded guilty in October to one count of battery resulting in death of a person less than 14 years old.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama inmate found unresponsive in cell dies at hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate serving life in prison for a 1985 double murder has died two days after he was found injured in his cell. Victor Joseph Russo, 60, was discovered unresponsive Wednesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County, the coroner’s office said. Russo had blunt force trauma injuries. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:02 a.m. Friday. al.com reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Man convicted, sentenced in 2019 slaying of federal trainee

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 killing of a federal law enforcement trainee in coastal Georgia. A jury in Glynn County Superior Court convicted Calvin Robert Jenkins of murder in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Wolf Valmond. The Brunswick News reports Jenkins was sentenced by the trial judge after the verdict was returned Tuesday.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Death penalty sought after NC woman charged in child’s death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor has said she will seek the death penalty for a woman charged with killing her adopted 5-year-old son. Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 6, 2021 death of 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith. She is also charged with felony intentional child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury in connection to Kendall’s 6-year-old brother, according to court records.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Prison#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Ap#Department Of Correction
The Associated Press

Iowa man gets life sentences for killing woman, 2 children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison for killing a woman and her two children. Prosecutor Kevin Hathaway told a Polk County district judge Friday that the murder of Rosibeth Flores-Rodriguez was “horrific,” but the murders of her two children were worse, the Des Moines Register reported.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Remains of man missing almost 7 years found

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The remains of a Louisiana man missing almost seven years have been found and identified, authorities said. Kenneth Wayne Cole, 32, of Shreveport, was reported missing in November 2015. His remains were positively identified through DNA after a skull was found in a wooded area in west Shreveport last August, Caddo Parish Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma said Friday in a news release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Associated Press

No prison for pizza delivery driver who killed pedestrian

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who ran over a woman in downtown Hopkins while he was on a pizza delivery run has been spared prison. The Star Tribune reports Cole Leon Venables, 28, of Minnetonka, was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court to a year in the workhouse after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Olivia DeMeuse on April 16.
HOPKINS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

773K+
Followers
395K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy