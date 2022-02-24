ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeoPhotonics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications networks posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $40.7 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $290.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPTN

Entrepreneur

Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 10.5%. However, the bottom line deteriorated 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.39 reported in the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Intuit INTU stock fell 3% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the financial software maker reported lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. However, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement. Intuit reported fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.55...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Margins Up

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 10.8% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. GAAP EPS of $2.69 in the fourth quarter showed a huge improvement from the year-ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Strategic Education Q4 Earnings

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 13.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $2.86. Revenue was up $554.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Li Auto Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 156% year-on-year, to $1.67 billion, beating the consensus of $1.59 billion. Vehicle sales increased 155.7% Y/Y to RMB10.38 billion ($1.63 billion) with a vehicle margin of 22.3%, a 520 basis points Y/Y expansion. Gross profit for the quarter jumped...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Shenandoah Earnings Preview

Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Shenandoah will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Shenandoah bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Home Point Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Home Point Capital bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Greenway Greenhouse Reports Second Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Continues To Drive Towards Profitability

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE:GWAY) has released its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ending December 31, 2021, reporting a positive adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter. Financial & Business Highlights. Generated cannabis revenue of $1.9 million, representing a 2.5% increase from the previous quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
