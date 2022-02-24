NeoPhotonics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications networks posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $40.7 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $290.3 million.

