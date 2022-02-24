ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NetEase revenue reached $13.7bn during the year of 2021

Cover picture for the articleFull-year earnings up 21.24% year-on-year to $13.7 billion, profit up 21.6% to $7.3 billion. Online game services revenue up 18% to $9.8 billion with mobile games making up 70% of the total. 2021 profit forecast increased 21.6% to 7.3 billion. In its 2021 fiscal year financial report, Chinese gaming...

