SPIN SETS Presents: Eric Sharp

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Sharp is an artist who wants to transfer serene waves of music to your ears through somatic house music. He has been able to infuse his personal beliefs in spiritualism, sobriety, health, and veganism to create a unique sound of tranquility in his music. He has worked with artist such...

Fatherly

RIP Mark Lanegan: These Are His 6 Essential Albums

On February 22, 2022, legendary singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan died at the age of 57. The Seattle-born rocker is perhaps most famous for his band Screaming Trees, but if that is your only knowledge of Lanegan’s contributions to the world of punk, rock, and all sorts of other musical genres, then you don’t know Lanegan. A musical polymath, Lanegan’s talents were more varied than most. He was not simply a guy who did ’90s alt-rock. That’s part of it.
SEATTLE, WA
Pitchfork

4 Hands

It was a dream come true when Ohio-based composer Tim Story met German experimental music pioneer Hans-Joachim Roedelius in the 1980s. Story had long looked up to Roedelius’ groundbreaking work in kosmische group Cluster, whose sprawling sound influenced his own spacey music. The two would go on to collaborate on a series of albums, including 2002’s Lunz, 2008’s Inlandish, and 2019’s Lunz 3, which all feature electronics, and sometimes strings, that swirl around piano melodies. On 4 Hands, their latest effort, they’ve pared down their musical partnership into something more intimate: Both artists play the same grand piano, twining simple melodies into quietly contemplative songs that oscillate between heartfelt reminiscences and a playful lightness of spirit.
MUSIC
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Mimi Webb, COIN, Hanson & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Mimi Webb, COIN, Hanson and Metronomy will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Swedish House Mafia, TSHA & More

We’re seven days closer to spring this week in the dance world, as Daft Punk recognizes their breakup anniversary with a stream of a classic 1997 set, The Chainsmokers match their fastest rise to the top of Billboard‘s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, Sven Väth talks to us about both his new album and the good old days in Ibiza, LP Giobbi details the intentions behind her game-changing Femme House tour, Moore Kismet gives a shoutout to five Black creators that inspire them, and California’s Lightning in a Bottle festival adds over 100 new artists to its 2022 lineup.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Jana Kramer dispels rumors she and her new boyfriend broke up already, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… During an interview with "Extra" that debuted online on Feb. 22, Jana Kramer said that she and her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, are "kinda past the honeymoon phase" in their relationship and "getting into, like, the real-life stuff and just seeing if it works for each other." (Recently, there have been whispers online that the singer-actress and her beau had quietly called it quits already.) Explained the "One Tree Hill" alum, "I'm just kind of, like, in this moment for me today, I'm having fun. If it doesn't serve me tomorrow, figure it out. I have two beautiful kids. I don't need to be in a relationship… I'm by no means putting any pressure or feel like I have to settle like before." Speaking of "before," Jana shared her biggest regret stemming from her relationship with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin: "I wish I would have left a lot sooner, knowing everything I know now… Who was next to me was not actually that person, so I would never want to stay with that person, it was just the idea of who I thought he was," she said. "The affairs to me is not what ruined our marriage. It was the lying. … If my new boyfriend wants to cheat on me, that would suck, but I can't control it." On Feb. 25, Jana made headlines again as she released the single "The Story" — an emotional song about her painful divorce and how it changed her kids' lives.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Eddie Vedder Honors ‘One of a Kind Singer’ Mark Lanegan at Seattle Concert

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder took a moment to pay tribute to grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan, who died Tuesday at age 57, at his concert in Seattle last night, Feb. 22. “I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the audience (per a fan-shot video). “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost … there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Barbara Hannigan gets hitched to London Symphony Orchestra

The Canadian singer-conductor has just been named LSO Associate Artist for the next three years. Associate Artist is a new role created by the LSO to sit alongside the LSO’s family of conductors. Associate Artists are musicians with distinct influences, quality and style that add diversity and richness to the LSO, creating their own programmes in collaboration with the Orchestra and contributing to the repertoire choices for other programmes throughout the Season.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Says Watching Eddie Murphy Wear Fat Suits in His Movies Made Her Sad: 'I Could Literally Cry Right Now'

Lizzo is opening up about how Eddie Murphy's role as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor triggered a roller coaster of emotions for her -- including sadness. In a wide-ranging interview for Variety's latest cover story, the 33-year-old singer addressed the challenges of superstardom, what it was like running into Melissa McCarthy after she beat her out for the Ursula role in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid and her new Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES

