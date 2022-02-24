ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in George Floyd killing

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15s996_0eOMfUFy00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.

Thao and Lane were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

The videotaped killing sparked protests in Minneapolis that spread around the globe as part of reckoning over racial injustice. Chauvin was convicted of murder last year in state court and pleaded guilty in December in the federal case.

Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Kueng and Lane both said they deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene. Thao testified that he relied on the other officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs as his attention was elsewhere.

Conviction of a federal civil rights violation that results in death is punishable by life in prison or even death, but such sentences are extremely rare. The former officers will remain free on bond pending sentencing.

During the monthlong trial, prosecutors sought to show that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to move Floyd or give him CPR. Prosecutors argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that even bystanders without basic medical training could see he needed help.

The defense said their training was inadequate and that the officers deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene.

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that the three officers “chose to do nothing” as Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd’s rights.

A handful of protesters stood outside the courthouse Thursday morning holding large signs, including one mocking the officers that said, “If I only had a brain, a heart, the nerve.” It was decorated with pictures of the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.”

All 12 members of the jury — eight women and four men — appeared to be white, although the court has not released demographics such as race or age. A woman who appeared to be of Asian descent was excused Tuesday from the panel without explanation; a man who appeared to be of Asian descent remains as an alternate if one of the current 12 cannot continue.

Lane is white, Kueng is Black and Thao is Hmong American.

That was a sharp contrast to the jury that deliberated the state murder case against Chauvin. That jury was half white and half nonwhite.

The federal jury pool was selected from throughout the state, which includes areas much more conservative and less diverse than the Minneapolis area from which Chauvin’s jury was drawn. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter, and later pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

Prosecutors sought to show during the monthlong trial that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to roll Floyd onto his side or give him CPR. They argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that even bystanders without basic medical training could see he needed help.

But the defense said the Minneapolis Police Department’s training was inadequate and that the officers deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene.

Chauvin and Thao went to the scene to help rookies Kueng and Lane after they responded to a call that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. Floyd struggled with officers as they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Thao watched bystanders and traffic as Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs.

The jurors were not sequestered — isolated from outside influences that could sway their opinion — which is sometimes done by having them stay in hotels during deliberations. They were allowed to watch videos from the scene and view other evidence as much as they wanted during deliberations.

Federal civil rights violations that result in death are punishable by up to life in prison or even death, but those sentences are extremely rare, and federal sentencing guidelines suggest the officers would get much less if convicted.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate trial in June on state charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio man sentenced for $60k COVID relief fraud

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Chesterland man was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution for COVID relief fraud. 49-year-old Robert Bearden pled guilty to charges accusing him of fraudulently collecting around $60k in Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration under the CARES Act, according to a release from the Ohio […]
CHESTERLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
WDTN

City of Oakwood warns people of recent mail thefts

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood is warning residents of mail thefts in the area. According to a release, the Oakwood Public Safety Department began receiving reports of thefts in late December 2021. The thefts were reported in several U.S. Postal Service mail drop boxes in the city. The city said people are […]
OAKWOOD, OH
WDTN

NAACP, Prosecutor Mat Heck speak on Lyft driver incident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two press conferences were held Thursday in response to a January 26 fatal incident involving two Lyft drivers and two teenagers. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. held a press conference at 2:30 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 person taken to Dayton Children’s after crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of South Gettysburg and West Third Street. Crews were sent to the scene just before 7 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. One person was taken to Dayton Children’s. […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WDTN

One injured in Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a shooting in Trotwood overnight. Just after midnight on Friday, February 25, officers were called to Lorimer Drive in Trotwood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, reports say one person was shot and taken to the Miami Valley Hospital. The victim’s condition […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Nominations now being accepted for Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nominations are now being accepted for the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award. According to the City of Dayton, the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award was established in 1993 and recognizes a Dayton police officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community. The award is named after Officer Steve Whalen […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Air Force officers sue as vaccine exemptions denied

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN, AP) – Several U.S. Air Force Officers have announced they are suing the federal government after the military denied their exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. These officers have accused the Air Force of holding a double standard when evaluating exemptions, the Associated Press reports, saying that thousands of medical and administrative […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

DPD honors fallen officer after cancer battle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is honoring the loss of one of their own Thursday morning, at the funeral of Officer Michael Saylors. Saylors died of cancer in early February after spending 22 years serving as a patrol officer, a release by the City of Dayton said.  His last position was serving […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Sentencing#Murder#Ap#Cpr
WDTN

Piqua crash leaves 2 injured

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were brought to the hospital after two vehicles collided Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a box truck crashed into the rear end of a car, breaking the rear windshield and leaving the trunk smashed. The accident took place on I-75 Southbound, near mile marker 80. […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Dr. William Husel murder trial: livestream and updates Feb. 25, 2022

The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 4:30 p.m. update: Proceedings have ended for the day. The trial is expected to start again Monday at 9 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Defense and prosecuting attorneys fired a barrage of questions at several witnesses who took […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dr. William Husel murder trial: More testimony from pharmacists

The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 4:55 p.m. update: Testimony is over for the day. Court is expected to resume at 9 a.m. tomorrow. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Testimony in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel doctor has concluded Thursday. Two more […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,300 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 26 follow: Total Change New cases 2,652,634 +1,330 Hospitalizations 112,289 +86 ICU admissions 13,214 +10 Deaths* 36,580 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Miami Valley Counties made the top 10 locations to retire in Ohio, according to Stacker. Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 1,600 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 25 follow: Total Change New cases 2,651,304 +1,612 Hospitalizations 112,203 +147 ICU admissions 13,204 +17 Deaths* 36,580 +313 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy