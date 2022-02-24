Finding Your ‘Big Boi’ House Ad Brings Hip-Hop Flavor To Real Estate

The real estate game got a little bit more flavor thanks to one company utilizing rap icon Big Boi as their latest commercial spokesperson.

Realtor.com, the website that is dedicated to providing detailed real estate listings for properties from condos to homes, is touting new features to their search engine and devoting their latest ad campaign celebrating Black homeownership with the help of one half of the legendary Hip-Hop group Outkast , Big Boi. The “Our First Big Boi House” campaign launched in January with two television commercials featuring the Atlanta rapper admiring a young Black couple’s first home as they unpack. Big Boi celebrated the news through his Twitter account, showing off the first commercial with the caption “Big on Big!”

The ad follows Big Boi around as he points out striking features throughout the home, from his excitement over the “Big Boi waterfall shower” to the “Big Boi” hidden space. All of the action in the advertisement is set to the Outkast classic, “I Like The Way You Move”. He even takes time to comment on the “Big Boi DIY”, remarking on how the husband “missed a spot”. For the rapper, he was happy to be the spokesperson for the new campaign. “We want to help more Black people realize the dream of homeownership by celebrating those who achieve it and providing motivation and tools for those who are hopeful,” he said in an interview with Adweek when the commercial made its debut. It’s the first commercial he’s done since an ad for Pepsi Max and the NFL in 2011.

“For far too long, housing discrimination has dramatically harmed communities of color,” realtor.com Chief Marketing Officer Micky Neuberger said in the aforementioned interview. “At realtor.com we’re passionate about helping Black homebuyers achieve the goal of homeownership, which is an important aspect of creating generational wealth.”

Check out the full television commercial below.