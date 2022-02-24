ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Evan Hansen actress and mother-of-two Jessica Phillips comes out as queer at age 50 and reveals she is in a relationship with a woman - 10 months after split from her second husband

 1 day ago

Broadway actress Jessica Phillips has come out as queer at age 50, revealing she is in a relationship with a woman she met years ago following her second divorce last fall.

The Dear Evan Hansen star publicly opened up about her sexuality for the first time in an interview with People after spending most of her life identifying as a straight, cisgender woman.

'It wasn't about changing identities, rather expanding my identity,' the mother-of-two told the magazine of identifying as queer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rdwj4_0eOMcJtq00
Dear Evan Hansen actress Jessica Phillips, 50, has come out queer after publicly opening up about her sexuality for the first time in an interview with People 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbWjL_0eOMcJtq00
Phillips is in a relationship with theatrical publicist Chelsea Nachman (pictured in November)

Phillips' road to rediscovery was brought on by the pandemic. When the production of Dear Evan Hanson came to a halt in March 2020, she initially quarantined at home with her family.

The actress — who plays Evan's mother, Heidi Hansen, in the musical — was joined by her then-husband, fellow Broadway actor Tad Wilson, and her sons, Jonah and Malcolm, from her first marriage to Nicholas Rohlfing.

But she later found herself in complete isolation after temporarily relocating to Los Angeles for television work. During that time alone, she learned more about herself and realized she was on the verge of a second divorce.

'That period of time [in L.A.] really was a beautiful experience for me and also really painful and scary and sad because, as you know, when we open ourselves to change and newness, there's loss attached to that, and there was a lot of loss for me,' she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyIQ3_0eOMcJtq00
Phillips has two sons, Jonah and Malcolm, from her first marriage to Nicholas Rohlfing, whom she divorced in 2011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZoXj_0eOMcJtq00
Phillips married her second husband, Broadway actor Tad Wilson, in 2017. After some self-reflection, she ended their marriage in April 2021 

When Phillips returned from L.A. in April 2021, she ended her relationship with Wilson after four years of marriage.

She and her first husband, Rohlfing, had divorced in 2011, and she married Wilson in 2017 — the same year she met her current partner, theatrical publicist Chelsea Nachman.

Phillips recalled feeling a 'special connection' with Nachman early on, though their relationship has taken 'several years of navigating.'

In November, after celebrating her 50th birthday together, she posted a photo of herself with Nachman on Instagram in honor of her 33rd birthday, writing: 'Happy birthday, love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxDSE_0eOMcJtq00
The actress recalled feeling a 'special connection' with Nachman when they met in 2017, though their relationship has taken 'several years of navigating'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIgs6_0eOMcJtq00
 After celebrating their birthdays together in November, Nachman posted a heartwarming picture of them sharing a kiss on Christma

'It was all of the emotions,' Phillips told People of sharing their relationship on social media. 'It was super scary and super exhilarating. The celebratory part of it was beautiful to me. I was also aware of how surprised people might be or how it might be shocking news to some people.'

Over the past three months, Nachman has posted a number of snapshots of them together, including a heartwarming picture of them sharing a kiss on Christmas.

Phillips has the support of both of her adult sons, who are 18 and 21, after having separate conversations with each of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9kPD_0eOMcJtq00
Phillips said she had separate conversations with each of her sons, who are 18 and 21, while recalling how supportive they were when she first told them 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiVKY_0eOMcJtq00
'It wasn't about changing identities, rather expanding my identity,' the mother-of-two told the magazine of identifying as queer

Though she was initially 'nervous' to come out to them, they were '100 percent on board' and 'happy' for her.

'They were just like, "Oh, okay, great! So proud of you, Mom. That's great!" And then we moved on. It was so not a big deal,' she recalled.

While there are a number of other people she hasn't told, it was important for her to also be able to address her sexuality publicly.

'I do not have it figured out. I do not have the answers, but I certainly feel better knowing that most other people don't either — that we're all in it together, that it's okay, that taking risks is okay, and changing your mind is okay,' she said.

