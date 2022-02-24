ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Federal jury convicts former cops involved in George Floyd's death

By Bill Hutchinson, Janel Klein,, Whitney Lloyd, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKLti_0eOMb5f800
Minneapolis Police Officers Appear For Court Hearing On George Floyd Death Charges Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, FILE

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A federal jury has convicted all three former Minneapolis police officers on all charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights by failing to intervene or provide medical aid as their senior officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the back of the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes.

The all-white U.S. District Court panel of eight women and four men announced its decision Thursday afternoon after roughly 13 hours of deliberations over two days.

Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, 38, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Tou Thao, 35, are all convicted of using the "color of the law," or their positions as police officers, to deprive Floyd of his civil rights by willfully being indifferent to his serious medical needs.

Thao and Kueng were also convicted of violating Floyd's right to be free of unreasonable seizure by willfully failing to intervene to prevent Chauvin from applying bodily injury to Floyd.

They face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"Today is a good day for us," Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said following the announcement of the verdict, adding that the U.S. attorneys who prosecuted the case "did a hell of a job."

"This is just accountability," Philonise Floyd said. "It can never be justice because I can never get George back."

The Floyd family's attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms released a joint statement praising the jury's verdict and saying, "Today closes another important chapter in our journey for justice for George Floyd and his family."

"These officers tried to devise any excuse that could let them wash the blood from their hands, but following these verdicts, George's blood will forever stain them," the famlily's attorneys said.

They added that the verdicts should serve as a "guiding example" of why law enforcement agencies nationwide should expand and prioritize instruction on an officer's duty to intervene when they witness a fellow officer using excessive force.

"Nothing will bring George Floyd back to his loved ones, but with these verdicts, we hope that the ignorance and indifference toward human life shown by these officers will be erased from our nation's police departments, so no other family has to experience a loss like this," the family's attorneys said.

Attorneys for the three convicted men left the St. Paul, Minnesota, courthouse without commenting.

Judge Paul Magnuson ordered presentence investigation reports for Lane, Kueng and Thao and allowed them to remain free on bail until their sentencing date, which has yet to be scheduled.

Charles Kovats, the acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, held a post-verdict news conference with the team of federal prosecutors who handled the case.

"Today, former officers Thao, Kueng and Lane stand convicted by a jury of their peers for willfully violating Mr. Floyd's civil rights, the same rights guaranteed to all of us by the United States Constitution," Kovats said. "These officers had a moral responsibility, a legal obligation and a duty to intervene and by failing to do so they committed a crime."

Kovats added, "This is a reminder that all sworn law enforcement officers regardless of rank or seniority, individually and independently, have a duty to intervene and provide medical aid to those in their custody. It's a fundamental duty of policing."Kueng and Lane were rookie police officers under the tutelage of Chauvin, who was their field training officer.

During the trial, which began on Jan. 24 with opening statements, the three defendants took the witness stand and each attempted to shift the blame to Chauvin, who was a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department.

"I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out," Thao testified. Lane told the jury that Chauvin "deflected" all his suggestions to help Floyd and Kueng testified that Chauvin "was my senior officer and I trusted his advice."

In her closing argument, U.S. Assistant Attorney Manda Sertich told the jury that Chauvin barely spoke to Lane, Kueng and Thao during the incident and certainly wasn't "ordering them around."

"No one did a thing to help," Sertich told the jury.

Chauvin was convicted in state court last year of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

Chauvin later pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges stemming from Floyd's death and the physical abuse of a handcuffed 14-year-old boy in 2017.

The legal battles of Lane, Kueng and Thao aren't over. They face a joint state trial in June on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for their alleged roles in Floyd's May 25, 2020, death.

"The Floyd family will have to relive the traumatic disregard for George's life once again in June, when these officers will stand trial in state court," the Floyd family's attorneys said in their statement. "We hope, and we expect, that these officers will once again be held accountable for their lack of humanity."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Sentence, state trial loom for ex-cops in Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights face federal sentences that one expert says could range from less than five years in prison to as much as the 25 years prosecutors are seeking for their former colleague Derek Chauvin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

Mistaken identity left LA woman jailed for two weeks, lawsuit claims

LOS ANGELES — A woman who claims she was jailed for nearly two weeks after Los Angeles police mistook her for another woman who shares her name has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was wrongfully arrested and detained. In the suit, filed Tuesday in federal court, Brittany Farber...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
WSB Radio

Feds sue Pennsylvania court system over bans on opioid meds

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit accusing Pennsylvania’s judicial system of violating federal law, saying several lower court judges had barred defendants from taking prescribed medication to treat Opioid Use Disorder while in drug treatment courts. The lawsuit comes weeks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

Police: Teen shot during parade was trying to stop fight

NEW ORLEANS — A teenager who was shot during a parade in New Orleans was trying to break up a fight when the shots were fired. The 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, but there was no word on the severity of his injuries, The Times-Picayune│New Orleans Advocate reported.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSB Radio

Authorities seize nearly $3M worth of meth in onion shipment

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer's inspection at federal facility in San Diego, officials announced Friday. A K-9 unit for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted to the trailer's shipment of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
WSB Radio

Rioter carrying Pelosi's podium in viral photo gets prison

A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Friday to more than two months in prison. The image of Adam Johnson smiling and waving as he carried Pelosi's podium went viral after the pro-Trump...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Strangers chase down man who stole car with 3-year-old inside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Good Samaritans are being credited with helping police in Portland, Oregon, after they chased down a man accused of stealing a car with a child inside. In a news release, police said a woman called them Friday morning saying someone jumped into her running car and drove away while her 3-year-old son was in the back seat. The boy’s father, who was with the mother, got into a separate car and followed the man, using his car to crash into the stolen car.
PORTLAND, OR
WSB Radio

Report: Feds should create guidelines on less-lethal weapons

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The federal government should study how police use less-lethal weapons, like tear gas and bean-bag guns, and offer guidance to law enforcement agencies across the U.S. because officers are often left with little information beyond the manufacturer’s guidelines, according to a new report by one of the country’s leading police research groups.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Prison#Veteran#District Court#Famlily
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy