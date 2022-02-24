ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are Whales Doing With Lucid Gr

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lucid Gr LCID. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big...

Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bakkt Hldgs

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bakkt Hldgs. Looking at options history...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Norwegian Cruise Line

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH. And retail traders should...
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
FingerLakes1.com

Cryptocurrency: Will Shiba Inu ever go over $1?

Cryptocurrency has really taken off in recent years, but will one of the biggest coins, Shiba Inu, every surpass $1?. The currency, SHIB, rose 26,000,000% in 2021. The value currently sits at $0.000021. This means for it to reach $1 it needs to increase by 4,700,000%. 7 Best Bitcoin and...
dailyhodl.com

Traders Continue Holding Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) Amid Crypto Downturn: Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock

A top crypto analytics firm says that traders are continuing to hold Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) despite the crypto market’s recent price crash. According to a tweet from market intelligence firm IntoTheBlock, ADA investors haven’t been dissuaded despite the smart contract platform being down nearly 73% from its all-time high of $3.09, which it set in early September.
dailyhodl.com

Popular Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Must Reach These Levels To Confirm Bullish Breakouts

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett is analyzing recent chart action for the top two crypto assets, naming the levels they must reach to confirm bullish breakouts. In the latest issue of his Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett says that as long as Bitcoin (BTC) can hold the $40,000 support level, then reaching $50,000 is possible for the leading crypto.
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone rose to a 3-month high level of 114 in February, surpassing market estimates of 113.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On United States Steel

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United States Steel X. And retail traders should...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Costco Wholesale COST. And retail traders should know.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Charles Schwab

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charles Schwab. Looking at options history...
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology. Looking at options history...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Pioneer Natural Resources

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pioneer Natural Resources. Looking at options...
