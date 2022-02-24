ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Mason

How I Got Into Law School: 'Definitely Take a Few Vacation Days Before Law School,' Says Akin Gump's Rachel J. Elsby

By Thomas Phillips
Law.com
 1 day ago

Welcome to Law.com’s “How I Got Into Law School” series, which provides the next generation of law students with practical advice on...

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Midsize Law Firms Are Looking Beyond Hiring To Promote Diversity In Profession

Though many midsize firms have increased diversity in their hiring practices, law firm leaders say there's more work to be done. Some are turning their attention to retaining and promoting more diverse lawyers, making the path to success more equitable. Meanwhile, some firms are looking to connect with students from...
ECONOMY
New Raises Show How 'Essential' Senior Associates Have Become

More firms are matching the salary scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell earlier this week. Observers say the role of the senior associate has evolved, and these lawyers are in high demand now. This is especially true in corporate practices, though one litigation boutique leader also noted the important...
BUSINESS
'Dad Bias' Plaintiffs Detail Jones Day Succession Planning

Traci Lovitt is allegedly slated to succeed Stephen Brogan, who's led the firm since 2003. Lovitt took the lead in the firm's media strategy responding to the 2019 lawsuit, according to the new complaint. Brogan had the last word in firing former associate Mark Savignac, the pair assert. Two former...
LAW
A Rare Public Fight Over Facts Erupts Before Supreme Court Arguments

Opponents in a SCOTUS religion case are fighting publicly over the facts surrounding the suspension of a football coach. The case, to be argued in April, raises issues of public employee speech protections, as well as the free exercise and establishment clauses. Each side claims the other side is distorting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Antonin Scalia
George Mason
Jones Day Couple Must Reveal Contacts on Paternal Leave Law

Two married former associates suing Jones Day for job bias must reveal the name of everyone they consulted prior to telling the firm they believed its denial of the same parental leave to male employees it gives to female employees violates the law, a D.C. federal judge ruled. Jones Day’s...
LAW
Harvard Law students help pass legislation paving way for new therapies for ALS

In the real world, negotiating an agreement can be complex, multi-layered, and incredibly satisfying. That was the experience last fall, when students in the advanced course taught by Professor Rachel Viscomi ’01 and clinical instructor Sara del Nido Budish ’13 used insights from multiparty negotiation to analyze the potential passage of legislation aimed at helping people suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) — and to better understand how to work as a team.
HARVARD, MA
Should I Go to Grad School or Work First?

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. You're about to graduate college, and you're facing a big choice: attend graduate school or pursue a full-time job?...
EDUCATION
What Kind of Lawyer Do I Need to Hire?

There are more than 1 million lawyers in the United States practicing dozens of specialties. Those specialties range from criminal law to family law, medical malpractice to personal injury law. Add intellectual property and estate planning lawyers into the mix and you have even more people focused on legal matters.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

