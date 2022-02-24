ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Exploring the Whatnots: Integrity returns value

By Richard Holm
Roanoke Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was going to talk about a sensitive topic in this column, but I decided to take a moment to highlight what a good deed of integrity means not only to me but to The Herald. For a while, I have not been able to write about controversial and sensitive topics...

www.rrdailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Exhibit Tall-Tell Behaviors Early

After dating a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love-bombing of the gaslighting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whatnots
@growwithco

Fully Remote Businesses

For entrepreneurs looking to work remotely, here are seven businesses you can start from the comfort of home. The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in an era in which more people want the option to work from home. Aspiring entrepreneurs who left their jobs in the midst of The Great Resignation now have an opportunity to capitalize on today’s remote-first work culture with businesses that can be operated fully from home.
SMALL BUSINESS
iheart.com

Study: Taking Care of Grandkids Not Good for Grandparents' Health

Never mind what you've heard about staying young at heart. A new study has found that taking care of grandchildren is not good for grandparents' health. The study, published this week in The Journals of Gerontology, found that taking care of grandchildren does absolutely nothing in the way of helping people feel more youthful and energetic. "This is the first study to look at the same people before and after taking up grandparental childcare in terms of the effects on subjective age," says co-author Dr. Valeria Bordone.
HEALTH
Forbes

How To Use The Power Of Active Listening To Boost Your Career Now

Active listening is an essential part of effective communication. Listening helps you build genuine and honest connections. When done effectively, people will be motivated to communicate with you, allowing them to collaborate or innovate regularly. Too often, people are passive listeners—listening without reacting and allowing someone to speak without interrupting....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Carrie Wynn

Toxic Individuals Often Take Advantage

When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.
Kingsport Times-News

The values that matter

In response to Thom Bishop’s letter to the editor: The East Tennessee paradox is not insane. Mr. Bishop's letter only mentioned dollar values and not the values that matter. We are free to worship and have plenty of opportunities to do so. This is a God-loving community that is more interested in helping each other than expanding the government. Lessening the dependency on the federal government or any government program allows East Tennesseans to solve East Tennessee problems.
RELIGION
nonprofitquarterly.org

The Value of Mentors

When you have mentors, which, that’s not a thing that the nonprofit sector and the organizations I partner with, work with, work for, they don’t seem to have that practice really developed, especially when we’re talking about BIPOC leadership. But when you have access to mentors who can give you the game, who can tell you what it’s been like, and can also show that they can adapt and care for you, that is an invaluable resource for new leaders, and also for leaders who are thinking, what is the way that I give more instead of take? I think when we see folks modeling what it looks like to adapt as a leader, and that can take shape in many different ways and forms, paired with creating and prioritizing the space to connect and really be able to share what is it that makes us want to be a part of this organization? Why do we want to be committed to being compassionate about why we are part of this community or part of this organization? I think that goes a long way.
ADVOCACY
TechCrunch

Vertical integration

For a change of pace, I’ve decided to hole myself up in my apartment for the week, order take out and feel nostalgic for the series of minor inconveniences of air travel and just leaving my house, generally. If you do, however, find yourself in Austin this year, you...
TECHNOLOGY
Roanoke Daily Herald

The Library Life: Artistic versus creative in the library setting

I failed art class one quarter in grade school. Did it bother me? Not really. “Stick people” are my thing and crafting usually bored me. I love to sing and since I grew up around artists, I left the drawing and painting to them. However, it wasn’t until I got the job at the library that I realized that being creative was not the same as being artistic.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
HackerNoon

Continuous Integration: An Essential Guide

Continuous integration (CI) is a process by which we verify our project upon every change that occurs in the codebase. It can be as simple as installing the dependencies and compiling the project. CI usually runs a few different tasks in a defined order for every code change. For a feature branch, you should merge it only if it’s passing the CI. The main branch should be almost always passing; any issue on it will affect everybody on the team, so fixing it should be a priority if some regression happens.
SOFTWARE
Wyoming News

Market value

The market value indicates the actual value of the property in normal market conditions. A home is only worth what a buyer is willing to pay for it—and the market value tells you what a buyer would be willing to pay in a typical market. A home’s market value is determined by an appraiser and is based on what buyers have paid for other, similar homes in the area. In a balanced market, the home’s market price and market value are typically equal, meaning that buyers are paying the home’s value for the purchase. In sluggish markets, the home’s market value may be higher than the market price. Buyers want the market value to be at least as high as the price of the home—and ideally, the market value will be much higher than what the buyer is paying, which shows the buyer they’re paying a fair price.
REAL ESTATE
Inc.com

HBS Professor's 3 Keys To Happiness At Work

If you're not happy with what you're doing at work, you've got a problem that demands an urgent solution. As the pandemic enters its third year, record numbers -- in August, 4.3 million workers resigned, according to the Wall Street Journal -- are temporarily relieving the pain of that problem by getting out.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Constructive Relationships Form the Core of Effective Management

At their core, many businesses are "people businesses." Management effectiveness is largely determined by how well one interacts with people. If you have chronic problems getting along or are more of a lone wolf than a team player, you might not be well-suited for management. OK, I admit it: Sports...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy