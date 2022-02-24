Man sentenced for stealing checks from Dickinson mailboxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Dickinson man convicted of stealing mail and checks from mailboxes has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Forty-three-year-old Ryan Gregory Lee, of Little Elm, Texas, pleaded guilty in November to four counts of bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity fraud and one count of possession of stolen mail.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered Lee to pay back nearly $3,500.

Investigators say Lee stole the checks from mailboxes in Dickinson between October 2019 and May 2020 and altered payee information, dollar amounts and signatures. He then used personal identifying information from other people to both cash those checks and create fraudulent bank accounts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.