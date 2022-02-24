ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Man sentenced for stealing checks from Dickinson mailboxes

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uiiv_0eOMZ9Bm00

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Dickinson man convicted of stealing mail and checks from mailboxes has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Forty-three-year-old Ryan Gregory Lee, of Little Elm, Texas, pleaded guilty in November to four counts of bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity fraud and one count of possession of stolen mail.

Carrington police seize $5M worth of cocaine

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered Lee to pay back nearly $3,500.

Investigators say Lee stole the checks from mailboxes in Dickinson between October 2019 and May 2020 and altered payee information, dollar amounts and signatures. He then used personal identifying information from other people to both cash those checks and create fraudulent bank accounts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
KX News

Williston police warn of scam calls to area businesses

The Williston Police Department is warning people to watch out for a scam aimed at businesses. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, area businesses have been receiving phone calls where the caller claims to have an employee or several employees who are or were recently jailed. The caller asks for information on […]
WILLISTON, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Elm, TX
City
Dickinson, ND
State
Texas State
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
Little Elm, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Carrington, ND
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
Dickinson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dickinson, TX
KX News

Police: 3-week-old died because mother was ‘too intoxicated’

Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Black Elk appeared in a virtual court hearing Tuesday after police say a 3-week-old was found dead while in her care. Black Elk was too intoxicated to care for her child, which resulted in the infant’s death, court documents say. Her bond was set at $25,000. If she makes bond, the court set […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Fraud#Ap
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, no injuries reported

Fire Thursday evening severely damaged a Bismarck home. Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 700 block of North Parkview Drive around 7:00 p.m., to find smoke coming from the roof of a single-family home. After confirming the house had been evacuated, firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which apparently originated […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

3 appear in court after death of 5-year-old boy

Three adults charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy made initial court appearances Tuesday. The first to be seen was Serenity Foots, who was charged with child abuse and neglect of Geremy Doyle. The court set her bond at $100,000 despite a request from her attorney for lower. Russell James and Rolanda Doyle also […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Safety advice shared for everyday life

Something as simple as a construction project can turn deadly if workers are not equipped with the right gear. “Frost is slippery, it’s little things like that that people don’t take into account that led to these fatalities in accidents,” said North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) Consultant John Young. The North Dakota Safety Council is […]
SPORTS
KX News

Bismarck Police respond to two separate child deaths over the weekend

Bismarck Police Officers responded to two separate child deaths on February 18th and 19th. The incidents led to the arrest of 4 people. The first occurred on February 18th around 9:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Connecticut Street for an unresponsive 5-year-old boy. Officers found him unconscious and not breathing with numerous […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

FBI: Body of Erion Peltier has been found

A spokesman for the FBI has confirmed that they have found the body of Erion Peltier. Peltier was last seen by his family on February 4th, and the Rolette Sheriff’s Department had been searching for the 46-year-old. The spokesman did not give any further details. This is a developing story and KX News will continue […]
ROLETTE COUNTY, ND
KX News

Phone, 911 outages reported in Western ND

911 is experiencing outages in most of Western North Dakota. If you’re having difficulties contacting 911 by voice, text 911. Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field. Text messages should be brief and include only your location and the type of emergency. Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 personnel. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

1 dead in Fargo apartment fire, cause of blaze undetermined

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — One person has been found dead in an apartment fire in Fargo. Firefighters responded to the Birchwood apartments about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The building was evacuated and crews had the fire extinguished within 10 minutes. Officials say the victim was found in a lower-level apartment. No one else was injured. The […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Judge blocks BNSF’s 2 biggest unions from going on strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has extended an order preventing the two largest unions at BNSF from going on strike over a new attendance policy the railroad imposed this month. The judge ruled that a strike by the unions that represent 17,000 BNSF workers would violate federal law because the issue is a minor dispute […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy