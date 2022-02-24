CASSIUS GEMS: Meet Kanye West’s Alleged New Boo & Kim Kardashian Cosplayer, Chaney Jones

K anye West, aka Ye, is still “fighting” for his family at the expense of harassing his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian . Still, if he fails on that mission, he has a carbon copy of the reality star/mogul lined up with Chaney Jones.

West has seemingly moved on from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox , whom he also dressed like his wife with Chaney Jones. The Kim Kardashian cosplayer was first spotted at a private listening session for Ye’s forthcoming album DONDA 2 , looking like Kardashian’s stunt double down to her choice of outfit, doctored cakes, and bulky shades.

Not much is known about the “Instagram famous” personality. Still, it’s very obvious her look is enough to keep the attention of West, and it seems she is not bothered by the fact that the Chicago rapper is desperately trying to win Kim K back. Jones was recently spotted at YEEZY’s DONDA 2 concert event that left many people scratching their heads after watching Ye and other rappers sporting rubber boots in a large puddle of water in front of a replica of his childhood home.

Ye’s life has been an emotional mess that has played out mostly on his new favorite platform Instagram where he harasses his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, SNL alum Pete Davidson , but that hasn’t stopped him from dating. Jones seems to be entirely happy as the “Flashing Lights” new muse. We shall see how long this lasts.

For more photos of Jones doing her best impression of Kim Kardashian, hit the gallery below.

