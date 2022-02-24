ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Tom Rice says Russian invasion wouldn’t happen if Trump was president

By Lacey Lee, Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tom Rice said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if Donald Trump was still president.

Rice said he was disappointed after hearing the news of Russia President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

“I think if President Trump was still in, I don’t believe Putin would’ve done this because I believe Putin would’ve been afraid of how Mr. Trump would’ve responded,” Rice said.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly told Fox News something similar, saying “none of this crap would be going on” if Trump was in office.

Rice said the invasion could affect the lives of many, including an uptick in gas and food prices, and worse — death. After hearing that President Joe Biden pledge new sanctions to punish Russia for this aggression, he said he thinks Biden reacted “weakly.”

Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’

“I think the president has acted very weakly and all that does is encourage a bully and a criminal like Mr. Putin and I think Mr. Putin watched what happened in Afghanistan, for example, and how feckless and weak and unplanned and un-strategic that was and how it cost American lives and that did nothing but encourage Mr. Putin’s activity today,” he said.

Rice said the Biden Administration has been a failure.

“The Biden Administration has been a failure on almost every single front and I think this is a catastrophic failure for the world,” he said.

Rice said the U.S. should use every tool at its disposal, including arming Ukrainians.

Photos: Russia attacks Ukraine

“We’re not going to get into sending cruise missiles into Russia, but we should use every tool at our disposal, including arming the Ukrainians, so that they can defend themselves, number one, and number two, every possible sanction that we can put on the Russians so that they feel pain as a result of this,” Rice said. “So, if they don’t have anything to lose, why aren’t they going to invade Ukraine?”

Rice said he is also waiting to see how China reacts to the situation.

Rice was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He is up for re-election this year. Trump has endorsed Rice’s opponent, Russell Fry, and blasted Rice earlier this month, calling him a “coward who abandoned his constituents.”

Trump made headlines this week when he praised Putin’s tactics as “genius” and complimented the Russian leader for recognizing two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, a move he said was “smart” and “pretty savvy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

