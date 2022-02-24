ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye

By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kInOz_0eOMYgvl00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian has asked a court to ignore Ye’s attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible.

She filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Wednesday saying Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, in his own recent filing, began adding conditions to the divorce that would mean changing the couples’ prenuptial agreement, and is seeking protections that are unnecessary and based on falsehoods.

Kardashian said it’s clear that he is simply attempting to delay, and is causing damage by doing so.

“Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the court filing says. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

In December, Kardashian, as is common in complicated divorces, asked the court to declare her legally single before the details of child custody and property are worked out.

She said in Wednesday’s filing that Ye had agreed to the move, known in court as bifurcation, in advance. But on Feb. 16 Ye objected in in his own filing, and raised a host of new issues.

At first it appeared there would be a smooth end to of one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 41-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian and the 44-year-old rap and fashion mogul Ye, who were married nearly seven years and have four children.

Kardashian filed the petition for the split a year ago. Two months later, Ye filed his response, which agreed on all the major points, including child custody. Neither discussed the split publicly. A prenuptial agreement prevented property fights.

But in recent months Ye has lashed out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. He has aired complaints that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

In a personal declaration included with her Wednesday filing, she said a judge declaring the two divorced might help with his moving on.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian said. “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
US Magazine

Bethenny Frankel Offers Kanye West Advice After He Goes ‘Rogue’ Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce: ‘It Will Only Hurt You’

The divorce doctor is in. Bethenny Frankel is offering words of wisdom to Kanye West after going through her own highly publicized split and custody battle. “Kanye, in particular, is really, really shedding a light on his divorce and he’s talking into the court of public opinion instead of talking to the court of the custody of your children,” the former Real Housewives of New York City personality, 51, said during the Tuesday, February 15, episode of her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast. “My advice to Kanye would be: You have to stay the course. You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
The Independent

Kanye West reacts after Kim Kardashian explains reason for divorcing him in new interview

Kanye West has issued a Kim Kardashian plea after his ex explained her reasoning for divorcing him in a new interview.In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, after seven years of marriage.However, since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian That He Was Her Biggest "W"

Kanye West has been on the attack today as he has constructed numerous posts about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It has been a pretty wild day, and Kanye continues to post new things that will certainly grab Kim's attention, for better or for worse. For instance, Kanye has been calling Pete "Skete" all day, and he has also been bringing up Pete's past. This also ended with Kanye proclaiming that Pete will never meet his children, even if Kim tries to allow it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces#Ap
iheart.com

Kanye West Sends Valentine's Day Gift to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has made another attempt at getting his wife, Kim Kardashian back. Today is Valentine's Day and West made a huge gesture by sending a black truck full of roses to Kim's house. He posted on his Instagram showing the truck with the words "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" written on it with roses in the back of the truck.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye Spotted with Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones at 'Donda 2' Event

Kanye West had at least one guest of honor by his side behind the scenes at his "Donda 2" listening event ... and she looks an awful lot like his estranged wife. We got photos of Kanye backstage at LoanDepot Park in Miami Tuesday night joined by Chaney Jones aka the Kim Kardashian look-alike. Chaney was decked out in a white bodysuit, heels and sunglasses as she accompanied Ye through the arena.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian has been sharing the cutest pics of her and Kanye West’s kids

Amid all the drama with Kanye West,Kim Kardashian West has been sharing photos of what is the most important thing - their kids. On Friday, news broke that Ye’s lawyer objected to Kim’s petition to be declared single. The mom of 4 did not respond publicly to the reports and instead shared an adorable photo of the kids Chicago,4, and Psalm,2, hanging out at a park. Khloe Kardashian shared the love commenting, “Oh my soul!!!! Stop this cuteness.“
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy