Chicago, IL

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: ‘Ruthless authoritarian dictators like Putin don’t just stop at one country’s borders. They go on and on’

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about what he calls Russia’s “premeditated savage unprovoked attack” on Ukraine and what the U.S. will do to stand with Ukrainians.

More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

