Paris replaces St Petersburg as Champions League final venue, Chelsea target Dembele in summer, weekend matches build-up

PARIS has been confirmed as the replacement for St Petersburg for the 2022 Champions League final.

Uefa convened for a meeting this morning and made the announcement after pressure from major Champions League sponsors.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked a backlash against European football's governing body, who are sponsored by gas supplier Gazprom, whose name is also on the 64,000-capacity stadium in the Russian city.

Chelsea are on the verge of losing experienced defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen for FREE this summer.

However, the West London outfit are reportedly interested in a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman, following his impressive performances this season.

Kilman is a boyhood Blues fan and could be open to the move if he hears the club are in for him.

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is said to have been offered whopping £1m-a-week wages to stay with PSG.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who he scored a winner in the Champions League against last week.

End of the road

Man United ace Wes Brown and his reality star wife Leanne have split.

The couple secretly separated last year, it has emerged.

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne, 45, has removed her wedding ring and Wes, 42, has moved out of the mansion they shared with their three children.

The couple were together for more than 20 years and wed in 2009.

A source said yesterday: “Wes and Leanne split before Christmas.

“There were no third parties involved; it is just a sad fact that their marriage has run its course."

How Lewd

Robert Lewandowski has hinted Poland may REFUSE to play next month’s World Cup play-off against Russia, MARTIN LIPTON reports.

The Poland skipper and Bayern Munich star is set to lead his country into the crunch clash, due to be played in Moscow on March 24.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic wrote a joint letter to Fifa, urging world chiefs to rule the game - and any potential play-off final also slated for Russia - must be moved to a neutral venue.

So far, Fifa has not made a ruling but Lewandowski appeared to be suggesting he does not believe Poland should meet Russia AT ALL.

He wrote on social media: “Everything that is beautiful in sport is contrary to what war brings.

£For all people who value freedom and peace, this is a time of solidarity with the victims of military aggression against Ukraine.

“As the captain of the national team, I will talk to my teammates about the match with Russia in order to work out a common position on this matter and present it to the president of the Polish Football Association as soon as possible.”

No plat on the back

Michel Platini has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi damaged their legacies by leaving the clubs where they made history.

Platini made his bones with Juventus and retired in Italy although he had the chance to join Barcelona or Marseille he claims.

And the French icon reckons Ronaldo should’ve stayed at Real Madrid – and Messi with Barcelona – to etch their names in club history.

Once they were ready for a new challenge, the superstars were better off heading to China or the USA until ready to retire, Platini thinks.

He said: “I respect Ronaldo and Messi, but I retired at 32. I could have joined Barcelona or Marseille, but I wanted to be identified with the club that I had made history with.

“Ronaldo was Real Madrid and Messi was Barcelona. If I were them, I would have moved to the USA or China, not to another big club.”

No war please

A Ukrainian football hero and a Russian tennis superstar have made remarkable stands as sport acts against Vladimir Putin.

Sporting Gijon defender Vasyl Kravets wants to pause his career to 'go to war' on Ukraine's Russian invaders. - even though he 'can't load a gun'.

And World No7 Andrey Rublev scrawled 'No War Please' on TV cameras after his semi-final win in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Man United lead Kane race

Man United are reportedly favourites to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer.

That’s because former suitors Man City have made Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland their No1 target.

Bild claims Pep Guardiola is no longer in the running for Kane, 28, after having FOUR bids rejected by Spurs last year.

It’s reckoned Daniel Levy wants at least £160million for his goal-getting striker.

And Guardiola will instead look to beat Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to Haaland, who has an active £64m release clause from July.

It means Man United are now leading the race for Kane, with soon-to-be consultant Ralf Rangnick informing the club they need a new attacker.

Swede him out

The FA reportedly have no intention of calling Man United starlet Anthony Elanga into the England set-up, according to Sky Sports.

Sky claim that the English football governing body view Elanga as a Swedish national and have no plans to try and prise him from his country of birth although he was raised in Manchester since the age of 12.

Bale's business domination plan

Gareth Bale is planning to expand his upcoming bar Par 59 outside the UK with his sights set on Dubai.

According to Propel Info News, the forward's golf bar opens in Cardiff on Friday, March, 18 and he is aiming to expand it across the United Kingdom.

The Wales international has linked up with independent Welsh entertainment brand The Depot and is set to open another branch in Bristol later this year.

The 32-year-old is then targeting sites in Exeter, Bath, Newcastle, Southampton, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.

But the Welshman has even greater ambitions as he wants to go global with Par 59, which will have two nine-hole mini golf courses for customers to enjoy.

The former Tottenham star is targeting a new location in Dubai as he makes his second step into the hospitality venue after opening Elevens Bar & Grill in Cardiff in 2017.

Man United scrub out sponsor

Man United have painted over their Aeroflot signage after ending a £40million sponsorship deal with Russia’s national airline.

The Red Devils removed huge Aeroflot markings from the Old Trafford car park as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

United have dropped the company as official team carrier a year early after setting up the lucrative partnership in 2013.

Now the visual reminders of that deal have also been erased as sport joins in steps being taken by governments around the world against Russia.

Britain had earlier banned Aeroflot from UK airspace following Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

Sancho’s Champions League dream

Jadon Sancho is confident that Man United can win the Champions League.

He told United’s media: “Definitely getting a Champions League spot for next season, 100 percent we need to get that.

“I feel like we have a strong enough squad to win the Champions League, I really believe that. But we all have to work for each other and for us to even get close to the final we have to go game-by-game.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I feel like with the players we have and the experience we have then it’s definitely doable. And for sure I will do my best.”

Galacti-no

Neymar has revealed he snubbed Real Madrid after a trial aged ten.

The Brazil legend was 'thrilled' by the chance but quit as he got homesick.

Neymar said: "I stayed there for a week, for the try-out. It lasted for four or five days.

"On the fifth day they wanted to take me to a championship being held in Barcelona MIC Cup but I quit. I got really homesick and I wanted to go back home.

“It was pretty much all set up for me to play at Real Madrid but then I got back."

Beckham makes Higuain joke

Inter Miami chief David Beckham has joked that the club’s star striker Gonzalo Higuain needs to score more goals to improve their relationship.

Beckham, speaking to the press said of his relationship with Higuain: “He’s always scored goals wherever he’s played but he’s an important part of this club because his actions set the tone of our games.

“If Gonzalo plays well and works hard then everybody works hard.

“My relationship with him has always been good. My relationship with him will be even better if he scores more goals.”

Philing Fergie's boots

Inter Miami boss Phil Neville has revealed that he's taken a leaf out of former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's book when coaching in the States.

The retired defender has also merged Fergie's style with former bosses Glenn Hoddle, and Sven Goran Eriksson.

And West Ham David Moyes was also singled out as a major influence by Phil.

Speaking to i News about how he approaches his job at Miami, Phil explained: "It’s an old Sir Alex thing – if I’m going to die, I’m going to die trying my way.

“That’s what we have done this pre-season. We have ripped up the roster.”

“Sir Alex, David Moyes, Sven Goran Eriksson, Glenn Hoddle all had a humility and a human side that went far beyond football."

Final show of support

The Wembley Arch could be lit up in blue and yellow as a Carabao Cup Final mark of support for the embattled Ukrainian people.

EFL chiefs are considering the gesture in Sunday’s showdown.

It is understood that the Government would be in favour of the move, but there are concerns that it might antagonise some Chelsea fans and lead to potential issues as it would be seen as a gesture directed at Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

Police and Wembley stewards are aware of the possibility of protests targeting Abramovich and Russia at the game, including a gathering outside the stadium.

But the FA will not ask security staff to intervene if fans inside the stadium do wave Ukrainian flags.

Vieira on Gallagher's Palace future

Patrick Vieira has revealed that he's not yet spoken with Conor Gallagher about making his loan transfer to Crystal Palace permanent.

The Eagles boss said when asked about Gallagher's future: "We honestly didn’t speak about it.

"We know that we will have him for the year and you never know what can happen.

“Conor, I believe when you are looking at the way he is playing, is really happy in our football club.

“He knows how important he is for the team and the football club. He is enjoying his game.

"For a player like that, what is important is to keep playing week after week because that will allow him to improve. I think we give him the support he needs for him to be on the field and to express his talent.”

Staying Con the job

Antonio Conte denies nearly quitting Tottenham after Wednesday's defeat against Burnley but warned: Don't invite me to dinner after we lose.

And asked if he came close to quitting Spurs, he said: “No but I think my words were very, very clear.

“I said that it is not normal in the last five games, to lose four games.

“When happened this type of situation, for sure you have to refresh, no? To think, to start to make an evaluation, why it happened and to try to find the solution, to try to find an answer.

“I think this is normal also because I am not used to losing in this way, when I was player, when I was coach.

“For sure, this type of situation hurts me a lot and I hope also my players and also the club.”

Over and out

Ajax have revealed Marc Overmars must pay back his £1million bonus following his resignation over a sexual harassment scandal.

The former Arsenal player quit his role as Director of Football earlier this month after his history of sexual misconduct came to light.

The club wrote in statement on their website: "The Supervisory Board emphasizes that there is no redundancy scheme and that the fully prepaid signing fee of £1million must be repaid.

"The transgressive behaviour is drastic for the women who have had to deal with it.

"Good aftercare is of great importance and this has been initiated.

"Ajax will take steps towards a safer sports and work climate and will be assisted in this by an external specialized agency.

"This agency has started an investigation and comes up with recommendations which are followed up with the help of expert third parties."

Abramovich's daughter speaks out

Chelsea Roman Abramovich's daughter Sofia has shared an anti-Vladimir Putin meme on social media.

Abramovich, 55, was this week named as one of 35 oligarchs identified as aiding Putin's 'kleptocracy' by MPs.

Daughter Sofia, however, does still spend a lot of time in London.

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week, the 27-year-old shared a meme on Instagram slamming Putin.

The image shows the sentence 'Russia wants a war with Ukraine', although 'Russia' is crossed out and replaced with 'Putin'.

It then features the message: "The biggest and most successful lie of Kremlin's propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin'.

An image of the Russian president is then crossed out.

Sofia joins a growing list of high-profile Russians to speak out against their country's invasion of Ukraine - including sports stars.

Firmino ruled out of final

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino will miss Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea with an ongoing muscle issue, it has been confirmed.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, assistant coach Pep Lijnders revealed that the game at Wembley will come too soon for the recovering Brazilian.

He said: "Bobby, we will have to see about in the next two days, but he will not be available for the final. We hope he will be back soon."

There was only slightly better news when it came to fellow forward Diogo Jota, who faces a race against fitness to play any part against the Blues.

"Jota, so far there has been no reaction to what he has done. That's a good sign but he' s still a doubt. He isn't ruled out but it will be a challenge."

Pep offers support to Zinchenko

Pep Guardiola has announced that Manchester City will do everything they can to support defender Oleksandr Zinchenko - and, equally, support every decision the player wishes to make during this difficult time.

Zinchenko, who has 48 caps for the Ukraine national team, attended a demonstration in Manchester last night, protesting against the invasion of his home country by Russian troops.

Discussing Zinchenko at his Friday press conference, Guardiola revealed: "The team and the club is close to him, unconditionally of course.

"Of course he has our support. That is normal. We are people living everyday together and what happened in the country where he was born, where he grew up, they're attacking and killing innocent people.

"I spoke privately with him. Oleks is an incredible, strong guy. Of course it's not easy at the moment, but, playing in the training session yesterday, he was brilliant so he's ready to play in case he has to play."

Conte not considering Spurs exit

Antonio Conte has reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham Hotspur, and insists that his post-match comments following defeat at Burnley on Wednesday were misconstrued.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, the Spurs boss insisted he was 'focused on the present.'

He said: “No, I wasn’t close to resigning after the Burnley defeat. When I lose, if you expect that I am happy or to come to a press conference and laugh, well, I am not this person. I am sorry if I show my disappointment.

"I think my words were very clear. It's not normal to lose four of the last five games. In this situation, you start to make a valuation, to try to find a solution."

Eriksen to make emotional comeback

Christian Eriksen will his long-awaited comeback to football tomorrow afternoon, eight months on from the cardiac arrest that he suffered on the pitch at Euro 2020.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed at his Friday press conference that the 30-year-old Danish midfielder will make his Bees debut during Saturday's home game with Newcastle.

Frank said: "Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially for Christian and his family."

Gunners set sights on David

Arsenal are set to beat off competition from Newcastle United in order to bring Jonathan David to the Emirates.

The Gunners lost out to the Toon Army's mega-money last month in the pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, but The Mirror believe the Londoners can lean on their previous dealings with Lille to land the Canadian.

Arsenal have purchased both Gabriel and Nicolas Pepe from the French club in recent seasons, and are thought to enjoy a good relationship with those at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

David has scored 16 goals in 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, helping them into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Ronaldo rubbishes talk of retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at suggestions that he should retire from the game, and hinted that he could play on for another five years yet.

The 37-year-old striker has faced criticism following a run of just one goal in his last nine games in all competitions.

However, Ronaldo believes he still has plenty to offer. He told DAZN (via utdreport): "It’s hard to say that I don’t want more because if I’m at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not? I know I don’t have many years left playing - four or five more, we’ll see - and I want to win more things."

Breaking: United end Aeroflot sponsorship

Manchester United have issued a statement announcing that they have ended their nine-year partnership with Russian airline Aeroflot.

The club took decisive action following the escalating situation in Ukraine, terminating their £40m sponsorship deal with the airways company.

A statement read: "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights.

"We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

Foxes face French trip next

Leicester City will play Rennes in the next round of the inaugural Europa Conference League.