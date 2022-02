Christian Ponder wasn’t that bad for the Minnesota Vikings. Wait, wait, don’t freak out. I don’t mean that in the way you think. As a football player, Christian Ponder was that bad. If you need a recap: The Vikings drafted Ponder with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft and he instantly struggled, going 2-8 in his first 10 starts and averaging under 170 yards passing per game. While the team won 10 games in 2012 and he showed some signs of improvement, it was only temporary. Ponder continued his descent in 2013 going 2-6-1 and grading 39th of 44 QBs by Pro Football Focus among players who threw at least 150 passes.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO