Texas National Bank Promotes Crain to Vice President

By Press Release
Sweetwater Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSheila Crain has been promoted to vice president. She began her community banking career when she joined Texas National...

www.sweetwaterreporter.com

Variety

APA Promotes Partner Julian Savodivker to Executive Vice President and Head of Global Physical Production

Click here to read the full article. APA has promoted partner Julian Savodivker, to executive vice president and head of global physical production, it was announced today by CEO Jim Gosnell. “Julian is one of the most well-respected agents in the business whose unwavering passion, commitment and exceptional relationships have been instrumental to the overall success of our below-the-line business during one of the most challenging and disruptive periods in the history of our industry,” commented Gosnell in making the announcement. “I’m very pleased to have him take leadership of our Physical Production division as we continue to expand our business...
BUSINESS
Herald-Journal

Squires promoted at Ireland Bank

Ireland Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Squires to Southern Regional Manager. Jennifer started at the bank in 2003 at the Poleline branch as a teller and then moved to the Real Estate Department as a loan processor. She then moved to the Grace branch for a short time before becoming the Branch Manager in Soda Springs in 2013. Jennifer is excited to be able to travel to the banks Southern Region branches and work closely with fellow employees and get to know the Ireland Bank customers in those areas.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
WOWT

OPPD board approves vice president of customer service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors approved Tim McAreavey as Vice President of Customer Service on Thursday. McAreavey currently serves as OPPD’s Director of Supply Chain Management. He has been with the company since 2016 and has previously served as the VP of Business and Customer Service for Cabela’s.
OMAHA, NE
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital CEO resignations

Several hospital CEOs stepped down from their positions this year. Here are seven hospital CEO resignations reported since Jan. 1. 1. Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital President and CEO Gary Shaw is resigning, effective Feb. 28. Mr. Shaw has served as president and CEO since December 2019. 2. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based...
HEALTH SERVICES
State
Texas State
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Bank Announces Two New Promotions

SAN ANGELO, TX -- Texas Bank is excited to announce the promotions of Brandon Braden and Maryellen Lira Polanco.  Brandon Braden was promoted to Executive Vice President.  Brandon grew up in Wall. He began his banking career in 1991. Brandon graduated from Angelo State University in 1996 with a Business Administration degree and started at Texas Bank in 1997 as a banking officer in the ag department.  In 2002 Brandon was promoted to Vice President of Ag Lending, and Senior Vice President in 2014. Brandon and his wife, Brandi, have three grown children, Makenna, Makalee, and Sutton. In the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Marietta Daily Journal

New Paulding Market President for First National Community Bank Named

Chatsworth, Ga., February 1 – First National Community Bank (FNCB) has named Paulding County native, Alex Crenshaw as Senior Vice President and Market President (Acworth/Paulding County). Crenshaw previously served as Vice President, Commercial Lender for the Bank. Crenshaw has previously served in various key leadership roles, including Assistant Vice...
CHATSWORTH, GA
Caledonian Record-News

Bank Promotes Renee Powers

Renee Powers, assistant branch manager at the St. Johnsbury Center branch, has been promoted by the Passumpsic Bank to the position of Branch Manager for the Littleton, NH branch. “Renee brings 17 years of banking experience at Passumpsic Bank with her to this position,” bank President Jim Kisch said. “Over...
LITTLETON, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds Trustees

Click here to read the full article. The Buckle promoted eight people to vice presidents, Malouf Home promoted Eric Holmstead to president and Pickup named Brian Kava as CEO. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalThredUp's New Policy Head on Government's Role in 'Green Legislation'Russian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'Gildan: Price Hikes and Production Prowess Fueled Record Sales, EarningsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
