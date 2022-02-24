Texas National Bank Promotes Crain to Vice President

Click here to read the full article. APA has promoted partner Julian Savodivker, to executive vice president and head of global physical production, it was announced today by CEO Jim Gosnell. “Julian is one of the most well-respected agents in the business whose unwavering passion, commitment and exceptional relationships have been instrumental to the overall success of our below-the-line business during one of the most challenging and disruptive periods in the history of our industry,” commented Gosnell in making the announcement. “I’m very pleased to have him take leadership of our Physical Production division as we continue to expand our business...

