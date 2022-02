When Jim Rutherford helmed the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2014 to 2021, they were already in a position for success. Rutherford, now President of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks, cultivated a reputation as a general manager (GM) who always knew what his team needed to succeed and had an almost unnatural ability to find it, often at a bargain. Jeff Carter, Phil Kessel, and Justin Schultz were all acquired during Rutherford’s tenure and became key pieces in the Penguins’ run to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. Now in the first year under GM Ron Hextall, much of Rutherford’s blueprint remains.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO