Oil, gas prices likely to remain high, head of state producers' group says

Oil prices of $90-$100 per barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine are likely to remain, at least in the short-term, the head of a state oil and gas industry group said Thursday.

"Depending on what happens — especially if Russia continues to invade the whole country — I think the price will go up more," said Dewey Bartlett Jr., president of Keener Oil and Gas and chairman of the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance.

"It will probably settle at some point, and it will certainly be high," he said.

Bartlett said, however, "If they invade another country, all bets are off.

"The possibility of another big war would have a tremendous impact on the U.S. and global economy."

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic briefly jumped above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014. But they gave back much of their gains after President Joe Biden said new sanctions are "specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue.”

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery closed at $92.81 a barrel Thursday, up 71 cents.

Brent crude — used in the worldwide market — for May delivery was up $2.24 to $99.08 a barrel.

Bartlett, a former Tulsa mayor, said "poor decisions" by some countries in the region, including Germany, will leave them particularly vulnerable to high energy prices resulting from the invasion.

Both Germany and Ukraine, he said, shuttered coal and nuclear power plants and "put all their energy eggs, so to speak" into natural gas, most of which going to Europe comes from Russia.

The price of European natural gas spiked as high as 31% on Thursday.

Oklahoma's economy could actually benefit, Bartlett said, because the state has an abundant supply of natural gas.

However, he said the U.S. currently buys about 600,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia.

He said if Biden "tells Russia 'We don't have to buy your oil,' where are we going to get it?"

"I would assume Saudi Arabia, ... but a lot of countries that used to have an excess of producing capacity don't have that anymore."

He said had the Biden administration not delivered the final coffin nail for the Keystone XL pipeline project, the U.S. could be receiving 600,000 to 800,000 barrels a day of tar sands oil from Canada.

"That would give the U.S. a much stronger bargaining position. We could tell Russia, 'We don't have to buy your oil. We can get it right here from our friends in Canada,'" Bartlett said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt also addressed that issue on Thursday via Twitter , saying, "This crisis underscores the need for the U.S. to be energy independent."

Oil and gas prices have always been a double-edged sword in Oklahoma.

While high prices are good for the industry and the state's coffers through production taxes, they are not good for consumers who pay much higher prices at the pump and to heat homes and businesses.

