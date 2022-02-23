ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ROEQ Cart Solution Doubles the Payload of MiR’s Most Popular Autonomous Mobile Robot

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVissenbjerg, Denmark, February 23, 2022: ‘Doing more with less’ is what users of the MiR250 mobile robot will realize with the new ROEQ TMS-C500 Ext and S-Cart500Ext. As the product names indicate, the new top module/cart combo enables the robot to carry up to 500 kg payload (1102 lbs), effectively doubling...

Nature.com

Towards enduring autonomous robots via embodied energy

Autonomous robots comprise actuation, energy, sensory and control systems built from materials and structures that are not necessarily designed and integrated for multifunctionality. Yet, animals and other organisms that robots strive to emulate contain highly sophisticated and interconnected systems at all organizational levels, which allow multiple functions to be performed simultaneously. Herein, we examine how system integration and multifunctionality in nature inspires a new paradigm for autonomous robots that we call Embodied Energy. Whereas most untethered robots use batteries to store energy and power their operation, recent advancements in energy-storage techniques enable chemical or electrical energy sources to be embodied directly within the structures and materials used to create robots, rather than requiring separate battery packs. This perspective highlights emerging examples of Embodied Energy in the context of developing autonomous robots.
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. And it's not sure things will get any better anytime soon....
BUSINESS

